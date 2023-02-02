Read full article on original website
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting with injuries
A Columbia man is sentenced to prison for a shooting last year that sent one man to the hospital. Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, pleaded down Friday to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He’d originally been charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. Tubbs was sentenced to ten years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 28-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested Thursday evening in relation to the Jan. 19 robbery at River Region Credit Union, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson later identified the suspect as Tre J. Connor. Thompson said Connor had been charged The post Suspect charged in Jefferson City credit union robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two from Missouri sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine
A Missouri man and a Callaway County, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Joseph Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Wayne Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Hensley was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home
COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of Woodridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday to a disturbance of confirmed shots fired. Police blocked off parts of The post Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia man sentenced to ten years in prison for possessing meth & Fentanyl
A Pettis County man arrested last year with what investigators called a substantial amount of methamphetamine and Fentanyl pleads guilty. Daniel Howard, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree drug trafficking and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to ten years on the trafficking charge and seven years each on the possession charges but will be allowed to serve all five sentences concurrently.
Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to St. James murder
An out-of-state drifter accused of a brutal Phelps County murder pleads guilty. Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney Brendon Fox says Josue Martinez, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, pleaded down Monday in the middle of jury selection. Martinez pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him, although he pleaded down from first to second-degree murder. He’ll be sentenced March 20.
Moniteau County Sheriff: 100 fentanyl capsules seized after traffic stop in mid-Missouri
A Moniteau County judge describes three suspects arrested in this week’s fentanyl case in High Point as a danger to the community. Judge Aaron Martin has ordered all three suspects to be jailed without bond. Moniteau County sheriff’s deputies arrested 21-year-old Cameron Upton and his two passengers, Caleb Jackson...
Woman found dead in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri carjacking suspect under arrest after police chase
Officers are looking for a suspect near Berger, Missouri. This is after a police chase from Washington, Missouri.
Trial to begin this summer for well-known Columbia businesswoman indicted for embezzlement
An August jury trial has been scheduled for an award-winning mid-Missouri businesswoman indicted for an alleged $1.5 million embezzlement and fraud scheme. A federal grand jury indicted 62-year-old Kathryn “Kat” Cunningham of Rocheport in early January on 38 counts, for allegedly using her payroll services company in the scheme. She’s the former chief executive officer and owner of Columbia-based Moresource Incorporated. Moresource closed in 2020.
Jefferson City man sentenced to life in prison for murder of snake breeder wants new trial
A Jefferson City man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a popular Montgomery County snake breeder is asking for a new trial. Michael Humphrey filed a motion with the Eastern District Court of Appeals last week. The motion says the judge should not have a allowed a key witness to testify about remarks made by a co-defendant.
Springfield Man Facing Drug And Weapons Charges In Morgan County
A 26-year-old from Springfield is being held on a $300-thousand bond after being arrested for alleged drug and weapon charges in Morgan County. Courthouse records indicate Joshua Joel Vanzant was picked up during the early morning hours on Monday and has been formally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
Man shot, killed at Cuba, Mo. park
CUBA, Mo. – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a park Wednesday in Cuba, Missouri. A 33-year-old man died in the shooting at Hood Park, according to the Cuba Police Department. Police have not identified the victim. Investigators are working to identify a vehicle that...
Popular Jefferson City Police K9 dies following illness
Jefferson City Police say trusted and popular K9 Drax has died, after a two-month battle with an unknown illness. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde made the announcement on Wednesday, saying Drax fought as hard during this illness as he always had during police-related duties. Canine Drax, a German Shepard,...
Rolla Man Waits 3 Days To Report Woman Died
(KTTS News) — A man from Rolla is charged with failing to report a woman died in his home until three days later. Investigators say 61-year-old Brian Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office, explaining the woman died from a possible drug overdose. He told deputies that he tried CPR...
MSHP assisting with murder investigation at Crawford County park
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with a murder investigation in Crawford County. The Cuba Police Department reports officers were called Wednesday to Hood Park on the city’s east side to respond to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. Police say he’ll be identified after family members have been contacted.
