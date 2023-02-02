Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Broward Schools set to pick Teacher of the Year
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Friday night will be a very big night for Broward County Public Schools. The district will pick its Teacher of the Year. Broward names Haley Shurack as Teacher of the Year. NOW PLAYING. Miami-Dade County Public Schools names Teacher of the Year. Student attacks therapist...
'Dream difficult dreams': Leaders advise students at Wellington Black History Month forum
WELLINGTON — Why does it matter to work on your passions? How do you open a business? What does it take to succeed in the professional world?. Eleven Black business owners, doctors and community leaders from around Palm Beach County answered these questions for local students Wednesday during Wellington's first Black History Month forum.
wflx.com
Superintendent releases recommended boundary map for new high school
The high school boundaries that Superintendent Mike Burke will recommend to the Palm Beach County School Board in two weeks have been released. This has been a contentious process looking at how to balance out capacities at nearby high schools and fill the new Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School. The...
WPBF News 25
Wellington middle school staff member on leave after video of racial slur surfaces
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington Landings Middle School staff member is on administrative leave after using "highly offensive and obscene language in the presence of students" Thursday. Lindsay Ingersoll, the school principal, sent a message to guardians and staff Friday stating that there is an open investigation into the...
School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says
A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on administrative leave and could face disciplinary action after using "highly offensive" language around students, the school's principal said.
districtadministration.com
One superintendent’s rocky road ends as school board battles rage on
Vickie Cartwright’s saga as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools—and her months-long battle with its school board—appears to have come to an end with a $365,000 separation agreement. Cartwright grabbed national headlines during the height of the COVID pandemic for imposing a mask mandate despite Florida Gov....
thewestsidegazette.com
From The Desk of School Board Member Torey Alston
I am thrilled to give another update on the state of Broward County Public Schools along with the impact on our communities. In the spirit of Black History Month, I will use the titles of various notable songs to amplify a few themes. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” – Just a few days ago,...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Center at Sistrunk Blessing and Dedication
February 3, 2023 – Holy Cross Health invites the community to join the blessing and dedication of the new Holy Cross Health Center at Sistrunk on Wednesday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open to the public, people will be given a chance to tour and meet...
Brother of missing Lyft driver hoping for 'miracle'
As the search continues for Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, WPTV is learning more about him through his brother, who also lives in Palm Beach County.
wflx.com
Technology to prevent bridge tragedies to be installed on more than 80 bridges
Monday marks one year since Carol Wright, 79, tragically fell to her death when the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach opened as she walked across it with her bicycle. Just standing near the Royal Park Bridge in still difficult for Wright’s niece, Jill Sanchez. "It doesn’t feel...
Florida Student Arrested After Video Shows Him Beating Up 9-Year-Old Girl
The mother was shocked the school bus driver or aide didn't intervene.
bocaratontribune.com
“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week
Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
wflx.com
Food truck business paves way for Palm Beach County family’s health
February is Black History Month and WPTV is highlighting how a black owned business paved the way for a Palm Beach County family’s health. Nestled near a busy intersection on Military Trail near Southern Boulevard are two sisters flipping burgers in a food truck. The family adventure started years...
Coco Gauff Q & A: 'Hometown hero' talks Billie Jean Cup, Grand Slams, living in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH — Called “our hometown hero’’ by various local politicians, Coco Gauff was back in Delray Beach Friday to attend a news conference that announced the Billie Jean King Cup coming back to town. Gauff will play for Team USA when it hosts Austria on April 14-15 in a five-match competition in...
Click10.com
3rd girl arrested for Broward High brawl as principal threatens discipline to students who filmed
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A third teenager has been arrested for her role in a brutal fight between students at West Broward High School. The beating was caught on camera. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents stating that those who recorded the fight would also face consequences.
cw34.com
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
Food & Dining: From ribs to rotis, Black-owned restaurant favorites to savor
In a county as diverse as Palm Beach, February reminds us to not only celebrate Black History Month but explore the many cultures of the African diaspora. For local diners, it promises to be a flavorful month. Southern soul food and barbecue favorites. Trinidadian doubles. Ethiopian doro wot. Puerto Rican mofongo. Where to...
WSVN-TV
3-year-old boy airlifted after falling from stairs at Deerfield Beach townhouse complex
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a 3-year-old boy to the hospital after he fell down a flight of stairs at a townhouse complex in Deerfield Beach. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at Pine Tree Landing, located near Northwest Fifth Street and Lock Road, Friday afternoon.
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
