A Melbourne woman has called for the creation of “adults only” suburbs in Australia so she can have “peace and quiet”. The TikTok user, who goes by the name Baby Soja online and is also a digital producer at Channel 10’s The Project, uploaded the video over the weekend following a visit to her local pool, saying she was “so sick” of having to put up with “screaming” children. “I would like to know when somebody is planning on opening an adult-only suburb, where everything in it is only for adults,” she said. “Because I am so sick of going places and kids are...

6 DAYS AGO