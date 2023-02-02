Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire near Macks Creek burns 40 acres
A natural cover fire burns about 40 acres in Camden County. The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District reports crews were called Saturday afternoon to the fire in the 1300 block of Storm Ridge Road, about two miles east of Macks Creek. When crews arrived, they found approximately 40 acres...
kjluradio.com
St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek
A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
kjluradio.com
Garage fire sets off ammunition at Camden County home
No one is injured when a Camden County garage fire sets off ammunition. The Mid-County Fire Protection District reports firefighters were called Tuesday evening to a home in Camdenton on Panoramic Drive. When firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the home’s attached garage where a “significant amount of ammunition” was stored. Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the ammunition was going off and smoke was coming from the home.
kjluradio.com
Dallas County teen seriously injured in two-vehicle crash south of Macks Creek
A Dallas County teen is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was driving on Dry Ridge School Road, near Chapel Bluff Road, just south of Macks Creek, last night, when she crossed the center of the road and hit another driver.
abc17news.com
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17...
Man charged with arson after two mobile homes burned down Thursday night
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man has been charged with arson in relation to a Thursday night fire that burned down two mobile homes just outside of Columbia. Marshall Crews Jr., 58, has been charged with first-degree arson. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond, according to Boone County Sheriff The post Man charged with arson after two mobile homes burned down Thursday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
16-year-old girl has serious injuries in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY — Two teens were involved in a crash Thursday evening, leaving one of the teens seriously injured in Camden County. The crash happened on Dry Ridge School Rd. west of Chapel Bluff Road just before 6 p.m. when a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo, MO crossed the center of the roadway and hit the front of a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Macks Creek, MO.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Three mobile homes destroyed in suspected arson fire at Boone County mobile home park
UPDATE: A Boone County man has been arrested in connection with this incident. The Boone County Sheriff's office says Marshall Crews, Jr., 58, of Columbia, was arrested for first-degree arson. Deputies say it is believed he started the fire. Crews was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for non-support out of Audrain County.
St. James teenager dies in rollover crash on I-44
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from St. James was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 in Phelps County. According to a crash report, the teenager was a passenger in a pickup truck that traveled off the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned several times, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown from the truck.
Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Fire Department's new arson dog to display skills today
The newest member of the Columbia Fire Department will be showing off some skills later today. The Department has received a new accelerant detection canine, or arson dog, named Tony. Battalion Chief Jim Pasley will do a demonstration of Tony’s abilities at the Columbia Fire Department Administration Building at 201...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home
COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of Woodridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday to a disturbance of confirmed shots fired. Police blocked off parts of The post Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One in custody following almost eight-hour police standoff in Columbia
UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the man as James Duncan, 58, of Columbia. He was a…
KTTS
Rolla Man Waits 3 Days To Report Woman Died
(KTTS News) — A man from Rolla is charged with failing to report a woman died in his home until three days later. Investigators say 61-year-old Brian Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office, explaining the woman died from a possible drug overdose. He told deputies that he tried CPR...
kttn.com
ATV rider life-flighted to Columbia after crashing in Macon
An all-terrain vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon hospitalized a Macon resident. Forty-two-year-old Christopher Maloney received serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Maloney was ejected when the four-wheeler struck a ditch and overturned on top of him. The report indicates he was not using any safety equipment.
lakeexpo.com
Two Injured In Crash On Highway 5
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were injured Monday in a crash on Highway 5. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Joshua Johnson, 41, was driving a 2000 Toyota 4 Runner when the vehicle began to skid, ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with an embankment. The vehicle overturned and ejected both occupants.
KYTV
Pulaski County water district issues Boil Water Advisory
NEAR WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A water district near Waynesville issued a Boil water advisory. Officials issued the order after E. coli and coliform bacteria were found. The advisory covers the areas of Buckhorn and West Waynesville. It includes the subdivisions of Brentwood, Old Farm Estates, and Forest Hills. Customers...
krcgtv.com
Traffic back up near Missouri River Bridge into Jefferson City Thursday morning
Traffic was delayed Thursday morning on Highway 54 and 63 coming into Jefferson City. There was no word on what was causing the backup, but the Missouri Department of Transportation's traffic camera shows vehicles were backed up approaching the Missouri River Bridge from the north. Drivers should be aware of...
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man arrested with three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine
A Lebanon man is arrested with more than three pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in his hometown. The Lebanon Police Department reports it was Saturday night when they were joined by members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of trafficking narcotics.
Woman found dead in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0