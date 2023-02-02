ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

3 issues that will define water in 2023

By Grant Stringer
Columbia Insight
Columbia Insight
 3 days ago

Warning signs of a widening water crisis in the Pacific Northwest are everywhere—a variety of groups are jumping to address them

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEPHK_0ka9IdNW00

Hot topic: Washington’s Grand Coulee Dam is the largest federal storage reservoir on the Columbia River system. Water temps surrounding dams are under scrutiny. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

By Grant Stringer. February 2, 2023. You’re likely within easy reach of clean, healthy water right now. You probably take this fact for granted.

But Pacific Northwest waterways, and the water we all depend on, face a slew of challenges.

Less rain and snowpack. Impure drinking water. Rivers too hot for endangered salmon. Deteriorating infrastructure. Each of these problems flags a looming crisis across the region.

But this year, major policies enacted by federal, state and tribal governments—as well as efforts by environmental groups—will shake up the status quo, and begin seriously addressing issues decades in the making.

On January 11, at the Environmental Law Education Center’s Clean Water Conference in Portland, federal and state agency chiefs, researchers and consultants detailed plans to address everything from water rights, toxic salmon and aging infrastructure to the impacts of dams on water temperatures in the Columbia and Snake rivers.

A key lawmaker in the Oregon Legislature, Rep. Ken Helm (D), chair of the House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources and Water, described a deluge of water-focused bills coming in this year’s legislative session.

Three key developments for 2023 emerged from the all-day conference.

Water temps around dams will be regulated … but how?

For the first time, the federal agencies operating 10 dams within or bordering Washington will have to help cool down the overheated Columbia and Snake rivers.

Scientists have known for a long time that in addition to obstructing migrating fish, dams also heat rivers by creating, large stagnant reservoirs.

Water in these reservoirs can become fatally hot for salmon and steelhead. The impacts are compounded by climate change, according to the EPA.

In 2015, an estimated 250,000 sockeye salmon died between Bonneville Dam in the Columbia and their spawning grounds in the Snake River because of extreme heat.

Environmental organizations, including the nonprofit Columbia Riverkeeper, as well as the Northwest Sportfishing Industry Association, scored a big win in 2021 by helping the Washington State Department of Ecology to compel the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to regulate heat as a pollutant under the Clean Water Act.

Last year, Ecology issued its first permits regulating temperature for eight dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers, including the Bonneville Dam. This year the agency is working through the same process with the EPA for the Grand Coulee and Chief Joseph dams.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is crafting its own regulations for federal dams.

“It’s not like you can just flip a switch and change the temperature of the river.”

Yet it’s still unclear how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation, which operate the dams, will curb their heating impacts.

James Rabe, a spokesperson for the Corps, said the agency is committed to protecting fish populations, but added “there is limited opportunity to change water temperatures through operational changes or structural modifications.”

Miles Johnson, an attorney with Columbia Riverkeeper, acknowledged that aspirations and abilities don’t necessarily line up.

“It’s not like you can just flip a switch and change the temperature of the river,” Johnson said.

Public outcry and policy changes are forcing the issue of warming rivers. Now comes the hard part—figuring out how to make rivers cooler.

A push to pause new water rights in Oregon

Oregon Rep. Ken Helm is a Democrat and environmental lawyer. Republican Rep. Mark Owens is an Eastern Oregon alfalfa farmer.

They say they’re an unlikely team to overhaul one of the state’s thorniest issues: water rights.

But during Oregon’s 2023 legislative session, which began in January, the lawmakers will introduce a bill freezing new water rights permits until state regulators assess how much water remains in aquifers and streams. Right now we simply don’t know.

They’ll introduce the bill in several weeks, Owens told Columbia Insight .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZnTX_0ka9IdNW00

Water wings: Helm (left) and Owens. Photo: Offices of Ken Helm and Mark Owens

If the ambitious proposal becomes law, the Oregon Water Resources Department would be required to create a “budget” showing exactly how much water flows in and beneath the state’s basins. And how much can be allocated to thirsty users.

The state wouldn’t grant new water permits until scientists complete their assessment; in the meantime, permit applicants would enter an online waiting queue.

When the study wraps up, applicants would be free again to snag water rights—if there’s enough to go around.

Helm and Owens say their plan won’t impact existing water rights holders. Its goal is to protect senior water rights holders from the environmental and economic harms of draining the state’s water supply, Owens said, which scientists expect will ebb as Oregon’s climate becomes hotter and drier.

Until recently, it was the policy of Oregon regulators to approve new water rights absent clear evidence of a shortage. But, with limited measurements of water supply, for years regulators have approved more water rights than what water likely exists.

The problem hit home in Owens’ Harney County in 2015 when state regulators stopped issuing permits because they’d over-allocated the basin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIwRh_0ka9IdNW00

Tenuous truce: Development, golf courses and persistent drought east of the Cascades. Photo: Chuck Thompson

It’s unclear how long the bill would pause new water rights throughout the state or how it would interact with the state water department’s own overhaul of its permitting process, which is expected to wrap up this spring.

Kimberley Priestley, senior policy analyst for the advocacy group WaterWatch of Oregon, expressed concern about the plan.

“While we appreciate the representatives’ attention to Oregon’s water crisis, we do not believe a blanket moratorium on issuing new water rights is the right approach,” she wrote in an email to Columbia Insight .

Priestley expressed concern that the bill would outlaw new instream water rights, which are held by the state government to protect water in streams, rivers and lakes for ecological health and public use. The Oregon Water Resources Department has moved to secure more instream rights with its strategic plans.

“We have been unable to get any assurance that instream flow protections are not a target of this bill. Without that, this just looks like one more way to harm Oregon’s rivers and the people, fish and wildlife that depend on them,” Priestley wrote.

Helm said he believes the bill will quickly travel through the Legislature with the blessing of Speaker Dan Rayfield (D).

He expects opposition from advocacy groups.

“Mark and I are not going to shy away from that,” Helm said.

Mega-spending on water is here

In 2021, President Joe Biden pitched the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as a trillion-dollar investment in roads, bridges, rails and the internet.

It also contained the single largest allocation the EPA has ever received, according to the agency.

The law pumped $79 million into the EPA’s Columbia River Basin Program, which funds projects to prevent and address pollution in the U.S. portion of the 258,000-square-mile river basin.

Last year, the agency doled out almost $7 million to 25 projects aiming to reduce toxic pollution in the basin and in its fish. Much more will be spent this year.

State and federal lawmakers called for more funding last year after an Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica report alleged state and federal agencies “have failed to consistently monitor the waters of the Columbia River Basin for pollution in fish.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlc3s_0ka9IdNW00

Central feature: In arid central Oregon, the Warm Springs Indian Reservation lacks sufficient water treatment facilities. Photo: Tom Almy/CC

Addressing an issue followed by Columbia Insight , almost $13 million from the infrastructure law will contribute to the cost of a new water treatment plant on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Central Oregon. As this video produced by Columbia Insight shows, deteriorating infrastructure has cut off thousands of Warm Springs residents from reliable access to safe drinking water.

The EPA is picking up the rest of the Warm Springs project’s almost $24 million cost, according to Marshall Cohen, a spokesperson for the Indian Health Service. He said the agency is reviewing planning and contracts before construction begins.

The post 3 issues that will define water in 2023 appeared first on Columbia Insight .

3 issues that will define water in 2023 was first posted on February 2, 2023 at 7:10 am.
©2022 " Columbia Insight ". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

NASA measures underground water flowing from Sierra to Central Valley

In a recent study, scientists found that a previously unmeasured source—water percolating through soil and fractured rock below California's Sierra Nevada mountains—delivers an average of 4 million acre feet (5 cubic kilometers) of water to the state's Central Valley each year. This underground source accounts for about 10% of all the water that enters this highly productive farmland each year from every source (including river inflows and precipitation).
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Why Desalination Won't Save States Dependent on Colorado River Water

States dependent on the drought-stricken Colorado River are increasingly looking toward desalination as a way to fix the river's deficit and boost water supplies across the western U.S. The search for alternative ways to source water comes as federal officials continue to impose mandatory water cuts for states that draw...
ARIZONA STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL

GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mother Jones

This Deal Could Save the Colorado River—if California Doesn’t Blow It Up

This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. After months of tense negotiation, a half-dozen states have reached an agreement to drastically cut their water usage and stabilize the drought-stricken Colorado River—as long as California doesn’t blow up the deal. The plan, which was developed without the input of Mexico or Native American tribes that rely on the river, seeks to stave off total collapse in the river for another few years, giving water users time to find a comprehensive solution for the chronically-depleted waterway.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

24 Trillion Gallons of Water Unloaded in California Due to Weeks of Relentless Storms

According to reports, the relentless storms in California unloaded about 24 trillion gallons of water, helping to ease the prolonged drought conditions. Weather forecasts raised concerns over the rounds of heavy rain in California and the West Coasts. However, forecasts explained that the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers helped to bring more rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself

Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
NEVADA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado a winter 'oasis' from serious drought in American West

According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same. Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Six Colorado River states submit alternative to federal cuts

Six of the seven states on the Colorado River said Monday night that they have reached a framework for an alternative to potential looming federal cuts after the Jan. 31 deadline. Representatives for Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming said they have reached an alternative on updates to the 2007 guidelines for the…
WYOMING STATE
The Atlantic

The Fight Over California’s Ancient Water

Photographs by Lenard SmithOn an early-December morning in California’s Mojave Desert, the Geoscience Support Services geohydrologist Logan Wicks squats in the sand and fiddles with a broken white pipe. Here on a sandy road off Route 66, past miles of scrubby creosote and spiny mesquite, Wicks monitors the pumps and pipes of a promising desert extraction project.But he’s not looking for oil or gas. Crouching under the shade of a 10-foot lemon tree, at the edge of a citrus orchard that spans hundreds of acres, Wicks is here for water.A fine stream bursts from the plastic pipe, forming a rainbow-crested...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Columbia Insight

Columbia Insight

Hood River, OR
1K+
Followers
271
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia Insight’s mission is to inform and inspire readers with original, balanced journalism about environmental issues affecting the Columbia River Basin. We publish stories that highlight the connection between the environment and all the people who call this place home. Columbia Insight is a nonprofit organization based in Hood River, Oregon. We are an online independent, environmental news publication.

 https://columbiainsight.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy