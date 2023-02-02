Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
opb.org
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
opb.org
Oregon students and parents discuss school safety
There have been several shootings outside schools in the Portland area recently. There have also been traffic incidents leading to injury or death. Students, parents, school districts, and the city are talking about what they can do to keep kids safe. We hear from three high school students: Byronie McMahon, Danny Cage and Lana Rachielug. We also hear from two parents: Heidi Schultz and Leslie Kosoff.
Portland Public Schools will close its online school; more cuts may follow
Portland-area school districts are bracing for budget austerity in the coming school year, after a relatively flush few years underwritten by an influx of pandemic-era federal aid and new sources of state funding. The first casualty is Portland Public Schools’ Online Learning Academy, which will cease operations in June as...
opb.org
Portland coding school Alchemy Code Lab closes
Amid pandemic shake-ups and recent layoffs in the tech sector, a Portland-based software development training program is closing. Alchemy Code Lab CEO Marty Nelson broke the news Tuesday in a message to students and staff. “Despite some stabilization in 2022, in a very short period as we moved into 2023,...
Portland area preschool taxes and predatory tactics: Steve Duin column
Nate Gelbard has been living in Multnomah County since 2001, most recently in Arbor Lodge. He has an uncomplicated, uncompromising approach to paying taxes. “I pay my property taxes every year because they send me a bill,” says Gelbard, who just left Oracle – where he spent eight years providing cloud security – to work for a tech firm based in Holland.
Portland Public Schools announces hiring freeze, leaner budget
The move is the first budget tightening measure announced by the district this year, as it prepares to formulate a 2023-24 budget with less state funding than pre-pandemic years.
Therapy dogs help create ‘connection’ with Portland students
Returning to the classroom for kids after the pandemic has revealed learning issues, focusing problems and struggles to socialize. However, more Portland schools are bringing in therapy dogs to help make those connections again.
Portland at ‘crossroads’ on homelessness, crime, livability, annual business poll finds
A majority of Portland area voters remain pessimistic about quality of life as well as the overall state of homelessness, crime and Oregon’s largest city, but the white-hot fury that’s driven negative perceptions over the last few years appears to be waning. Those are among the findings of...
opb.org
Portland workers end strike after reaching tentative agreement with city
A strike among Portland city workers ended after they reached a tentative agreement with the city Saturday. The agreement came after 12 hours of mediation between the city and workers represented by Laborers Local 483. It remains tentative until the Portland City Council approves it. More than 600 Portland workers...
kykn.com
Marion County Announces New Emergency Management Director
SALEM, OR – Marion County announces Gregory Walsh as the new Emergency Management Director. Walsh comes to Marion County with 14 years of Emergency Management experience. He most recently held the position of Emergency Preparedness Manager for the City of Salem. While there, he was responsible for city-wide emergency planning and management of the Emergency Operations Center for emergency response coordination between city departments and external partners.
WWEEK
County Chair Vega Pederson Announces Effort to House 300 Homeless Portlanders in Central City and East Portland Within a Year
Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced Friday morning a $14 million plan to house 300 homeless Portlanders in the central city and East Portland within the calendar year. The ambitious goal, if approved by her board colleagues, will be funded by unused and unanticipated homeless services tax measure funds...
The Portland Mercury
Sorry New Seasons Upper Management
You did it to yourselves. Unionizing is a REACTION. “Task Based Scheduling”, intense micro managing, changing people’s established schedules, implementing a more stupid attendance policy in the midst of a pandemic…. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute...
rtands.com
TriMet’s MAX Red Line Project Enters Second Phase of Work
Construction on TriMet's A Better Red MAX Extension and Reliability Project has reached a major milestone more than a year and four months after it broke ground. The project is now more than halfway complete and is entering the second phase of work on time and on budget. A Better...
Walking tours to highlight experiences of Black men in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seventeen-year-old Girmy Kiflemariam stands outside the Charles Jordan Community Center in North Portland. He is planning to give others a walking tour through his neighborhood this month. Being a Black teenager in a city that is largely white can feel isolating, Kiflemariam said, but he feels...
forestgrovenewstimes.com
UGB is expanding again in Washington County
In its first-ever "land swap," Metro agreed Thursday, Feb. 2, to allow Tigard to move forward with the next phase of River Terrace, two years ahead of schedule, by expanding Tigard's urban growth boundary. On Thursday, the Metro Council approved Tigard’s River Terrace 2.0 — 500 acres of land near...
Gladstone High School cheer team crowned national champions ahead of upcoming state tournament
Oregon City High School to host teams statewide; Las Vegas competition focuses on school spirit, showmanship, crowd involvement and cheer skills
3 hurt in 2-vehicle Portland crash, one critical
Three people were hurt, including one with critical injuries, when 2 vehicles collided in Southeast Portland late Saturday afternoon.
Yahoo!
Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast
A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
WWEEK
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
‘Incredible stop’: Giant SE Portland fire limited to garage
A fire ravaged a home in Southeast Portland and spread to cars in the driveway in the early hours of Saturday.
