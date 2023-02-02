Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up
COLM - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year. Both earnings and net sales came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management remains encouraged about its innovative products for the Spring season. The company is focused on accelerating profitable growth, driving...
Zacks.com
Skechers' (SKX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
SKX - Free Report) reported sturdy fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom lines outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improving year over year. Results gained from strength in SKX’s comfort technology products and sturdy demand for the innovative product portfolio coupled with higher wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.
Zacks.com
AON Q4 Earnings Beat on Strong Reinsurance & Health Solutions
AON - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $3.89 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 and our estimate of $3.58. The bottom line also climbed 5% year over year. Total revenues of $3,130 million were up 2% from a year ago and beat the...
Zacks.com
Atlassian's (TEAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TEAM - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share. Atlassian’s fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 27% to $873 million and surpassed...
Zacks.com
Intercontinental (ICE) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss, Dividend Up
ICE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 but came in line with our estimate. Also, the bottom line decreased 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICE witnessed a revenue decline, attributable to soft Exchanges and Mortgage Technology...
Zacks.com
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
Zacks.com
Pharma Stock Roundup: MRK, LLY, PFE Q4 Results, J&J's Loss in Talc Lawsuits
PFE - Free Report) , Merck ( MRK - Free Report) , Eli Lilly (. LLY - Free Report) , Novartis and Novo Nordisk announced their fourth-quarter results. A federal appeals court dismissed J&J’s (. JNJ - Free Report) bankruptcy filing related to its talc lawsuits. The European Commission...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q4 Earnings?
AMD - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31. The company expects fourth-quarter revenues to be $5.5 billion (+/-$300 million), which indicates year-over-year growth of 14%, flat sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.51 billion, suggesting growth of 14.22% from...
Zacks.com
Landstar System (LSTR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
LSTR - Free Report) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 and fell 13% year over year. The reported figure met the lower end of the guided range of $2.60-$2.70.
Zacks.com
SkyWest (SKYW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
SKYW - Free Report) reported bleak fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues fell short of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported break-even earnings (excluding 93 cents from non-recurring items) missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line also decreased 100% year over year due to lower revenues.
Zacks.com
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
Zacks.com
Bristol-Myers (BMY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
BMY - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. The company’s shares have gained 14.3% in the past year against the industry's decline of 3.6%. Bristol-Myers beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4.66%....
Zacks.com
Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%. Factors to Consider. An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market...
Zacks.com
Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
CTSH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining 8.2% year over year. Revenues of $4.84 million beat the consensus mark by 1.18%. The top line increased 1.3% year over year and 4.1% at constant currency (cc).
Zacks.com
Amcor (AMCR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
AMCR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.64 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings currently stands at 18 cents, in line with the prior-year quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
Zacks.com
World Wrestling (WWE) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
WWE - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Markedly, total revenues increased year over year due to higher revenue contributions from Media and Live Events, partially offset by lower revenues from the Consumer Products segment. The net income declined year over year.
Zacks.com
Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average. Omnicom Group Inc. Price and...
Zacks.com
Qiagen (QGEN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
QGEN - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Meritage Homes (MTH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MTH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $7.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.85%. A...
Zacks.com
Paylocity (PCTY) Soars 4% on Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
PCTY - Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during Thursday’s extended trading session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised guidance for fiscal 2023. The company reported second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.12 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents. The bottom line improved a whopping...
Comments / 0