AMCR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.64 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings currently stands at 18 cents, in line with the prior-year quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

1 DAY AGO