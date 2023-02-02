ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023

Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work.
COLORADO STATE
Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

All three of the major U.S. stock market indexes plunged over the past year, but only the Nasdaq remains in bear market territory. Severe market downturns have historically provided long-term investors with the absolute best opportunity to buy top-notch companies at heavily discounted prices. Nvidia was piling up record revenue...
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market

Wayfair is finally cracking the code for profitable growth. Floor & Décor is laying down solid results for investors. Global-e stock is expensive, but its growth prospects are enormous.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer by Next Year

Airbnb's vacation rental platform continues to book gains. Pinterest has shifted its focus to pinning e-commerce activity.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks extend post-Fed rally, Dow futures lag

U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of the open Thursday, with tech stocks leading the way up following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.4%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lagged, dipping 0.4%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by 1.2%.
Zacks.com

Atlassian's (TEAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

TEAM - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter's non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share. Atlassian's fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 27% to $873 million and surpassed...
Zacks.com

Landstar System (LSTR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y

LSTR - Free Report) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 and fell 13% year over year. The reported figure met the lower end of the guided range of $2.60-$2.70.
Zacks.com

Should iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

IWM - Free Report) was launched on 05/22/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $56.56 billion, making it one of the...

