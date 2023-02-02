Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
US neighborhood walkability influences physical activity, BMI levels
For the first time, a study examined perceived neighborhood walkability, physical activity, and obesity indicators on a national level, finding that people who lived in walkable neighborhoods were more likely to be physically active and have lower BMIs—but this association differed among Black, Hispanic, and Asian populations. Three out...
MedicalXpress
Out of Adderall? Tips and advice during an ADHD medication shortage
Without his medication, my son, who has ADHD, is a boat adrift on choppy seas. He bumps around, spilling drinks and food, unable to control his limbs and impulses. He can't sit still; he won't stop talking—loudly. His emotions run wild. Learning at school and engaging in many public activities are out of the question.
MedicalXpress
Study finds new association between social isolation and dementia risk factors
Social lifestyle determinants, including social isolation, are associated with neurodegeneration risk factors, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kimia Shafighi of McGill University, Canada, and colleagues. Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) is a growing public health crisis, with an annual...
MRIs show racism and poverty may alter brain development of Black children, study says
Black children living in poverty face increased instances of stress and trauma that can alter their brain development, a new study found.
News Channel Nebraska
The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep
Falling asleep or coming down from anxiety might never be as easy as 1-2-3, but some experts believe a different set of numbers -- 4-7-8 -- comes much closer to doing the trick. The 4-7-8 technique is a relaxation exercise that involves breathing in for four counts, holding that breath...
MedicalXpress
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
studyfinds.org
Get a hold of yourself: Negative thoughts speed up brain aging, neurodegeneration
GENEVA — Some people tend to be more emotionally open than others, but pretty much everyone has to face their feelings at some time or another. Negative emotions, anxiety, or the occasional bout of depression may be unavoidable in life, but fascinating new findings show how managing emotions can help limit neurodegeneration and slow down brain aging.
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
How do horticultural activities affect brain activation and emotion?
Research has confirmed that there are physical and mental benefits associated with performing horticultural activities, such as being in contact with soil and viewing plants. In addition, due to the rapidly increasing volume of affective neuroscience research, it is now possible to understand emotional processing in the brain through neuroimaging.
Loneliness can raise dementia risk, new study suggests
Loneliness can increase the risk of dementia, a new study has suggested. Risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD) include smoking, excessive drinking, poor sleep and a lack of frequent exercise.Researchers found that people with these habits had greater odds of being lonely and lacking social support.While ADRDs can be caused by many unchangeable things, such as genetics, the study offers an easier way to reduce the risk of these neurological conditions.By providing more social support and placing more preventative measures to prevent loneliness, people could avoid an ADRD diagnosis.Researchers studied the data of 502,506 UK Biobank participants...
MedicalXpress
New study finds that age-related fat may lead to less effective muscle function
A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that age-related accumulation of abdominal fat is associated with lower muscle density. Low muscle density means the muscle has more fat in it, which can lead to less effective muscle function that in turn may lead to more falls.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D found to not reduce risk of asthma attacks
Taking vitamin D supplements does not reduce the risk of asthma attacks in children or adults, according to an updated Cochrane Review. These findings are in contrast to a previous Cochrane Review that indicated a reduction in asthma attacks in people taking vitamin D. However, the review found no harm in taking vitamin D and it did not examine other possible health benefits.
psychologytoday.com
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
Scientists are studying twins to understand a type of eating disorder linked to anxiety. It could be genetic.
Researchers are studying twins to learn more about an eating disorder that largely affects people with anxiety, ADHD, and autism.
MedicalXpress
Two genomic studies could yield more effective, less toxic immunotherapies
Mnemo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing transformational immunotherapies, has announced publication of two scientific studies developed at Institut Curie, its closest academic collaborator, in the journal Science Immunology. The publications reveal TE-exon splicing junctions act as a source of novel recurrent, cancer-specific targets and have potential implications for developing more effective and less toxic immunotherapies. The findings presented further validate Mnemo's antigen discovery platform, which is a critical driver of the company's cell therapy pipeline.
Social Isolation Tied to Wide Variety of Dementia Risk Factors
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Social isolation is associated with risk factors for Alzheimer disease-related dementias (ADRD), across lifestyle behaviors, physical health, and mental health, according to a study published online Feb. 1 in PLOS ONE.
Sleeping Pills Linked to Higher Risk for Dementia
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study warns. Sleep medications are one of the most commonly used medications in older adults, the authors say, but their frequent use may not be without harm. Researchers found that older white adults who said they “often” or “almost always” took sleep aids had a 79%...
MedicalXpress
Using donor CAR T cells shows promise in treating myeloma patients in phase I trial
A team of medical specialists working at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York has found that donated white blood cells can be used effectively as part of CAR T cell therapy to treat myeloma patients. In their study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, the group gave patients...
MedicalXpress
Births registered in US increased 1 percent from 2020 to 2021
From 2020 to 2021, there was an increase in births registered in the United States and in the general fertility rate, according to a study published in the Jan. 31 National Vital Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michelle J. K. Osterman, from...
MedicalXpress
Researchers use AI to personalize cancer patient treatments
Researchers at the University of Sussex are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to analyze different types of cancer cells to understand different gene dependencies, and to identify genes that are critical to a cell's survival. Sussex researchers have done this by developing a prediction algorithm that works out which genes are essential in the cell, by analyzing the genetic changes in the tumor. This can be used to identify actionable targets that in time could guide oncologists to personalize cancer patient treatments.
