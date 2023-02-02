Loneliness can increase the risk of dementia, a new study has suggested. Risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD) include smoking, excessive drinking, poor sleep and a lack of frequent exercise.Researchers found that people with these habits had greater odds of being lonely and lacking social support.While ADRDs can be caused by many unchangeable things, such as genetics, the study offers an easier way to reduce the risk of these neurological conditions.By providing more social support and placing more preventative measures to prevent loneliness, people could avoid an ADRD diagnosis.Researchers studied the data of 502,506 UK Biobank participants...

4 DAYS AGO