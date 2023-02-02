Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Has Been Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
Charles Barkley Explains Why He'd 'Beat The Hell' Out Of LeBron James If He Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Scoring Record Against The Pelicans
Charles Barkley on why he doesn't want LeBron James to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record against the Pelicans.
Charles Barkley Reveals His Top 10 Player Of All Time List: LeBron James Is Not In The Top 5
Charles Barkley reveals his top 10 players of all time with some surprising names.
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, when he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team
With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. And, of course, he’s the current owner […] The post Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike KD 3 “All-Star” Gets A Release Date
An iconic KD sneaker is making a comeback. Kevin Durant has a lot of amazing signature sneakers, including the Nike KD 3. If you were a basketball fan in the early 2010s, then you certainly remember these. KD had some amazing shoes during his time with the OKC Thunder, and even now, he has one of the best signature lines.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba trade Instagram comments about fight
Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba traded comments on Instagram Friday night about their fight earlier in the evening. Both Rivers and Bamba were ejected from the Orlando Magic’s 127-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two sparked a fight late in the third quarter after Bamba went after Rivers following a missed shot. Five players... The post Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba trade Instagram comments about fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Charles Barkley Weighs In On The Donovan Mitchell And Dillon Brooks Brawl
"That was a cheap shot. Period," Barkley said when he shared his two cents on the altercation.
