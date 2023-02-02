Read full article on original website
Women's Tennis Falls to Kenyon in Season Opener
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College women's tennis team lost its season opener 9-0 to No. 20 Kenyon College Saturday inside the Markin Center. The visiting Owls won all three doubles matches before claiming all six singles matches in straight sets. Renee Torres/Sophie Zhuang had the closest match in doubles,...
Men's and Women's Basketball Seniors Honor Most Valuable Professors
The 2022-2023 Kalamazoo College men's and women's basketball seniors have selected their Most Valuable Professors to recognize this season. The Hornets selected Dr. Amy Smith, Professor Amy MacMillan, and Dr. Alyce Brady. Kylah Davis from the women's team selected Dr. Amy Smith from the English Department to recognize as her...
Men's Basketball Uses the Long Ball in Win over Albion
ALBION, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College men's basketball team traveled to Albion in an MIAA. matchup on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 4). The Hornets were hot from downtown, making 15 threes in the 86-77 victory over the Britons. In a tightly contested first half, there were seven lead changes and eight...
Men's Tennis Drops Season Opener to North Central
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College men's tennis team lost its season opener 7-2 to North Central College Friday night inside the Markin Tennis Center. Kalamazoo entered the match ranked No. 8 in the region, while the visiting Cardinals (3-0) came in ranked No. 9 in the region. North Central...
