Read full article on original website
Related
Video of Alleged Sky 'Explosion' in Billings Unleashes Wild Conspiracies
A purported "explosion" over Montana is unrelated to the Chinese spy balloon currently over the U.S., which was spawned conspiracy theories of its own.
'Sexist' Husband Slammed for Expecting Stepdaughter to Clean Up After Him
The top comment has received 26,500 upvotes, it said: "Your husband is being very sexist and entitled."
Videos of Chinese Spy Balloon Being Shot Down Go Viral
The surveillance craft was taken down roughly six miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Applause as Woman Refuses To Clear Mom's Debt Due to Childhood 'Favoritism'
"You didn't ask to be born and you didn't deserve to be her scapegoat," commented one Reddit user.
Video of Women in Airplane Brawl Viewed Over 3.6 Million Times
"I was already closing the doors when I saw the two slapping each other in row 20," one cabin crew member said of the fight.
Fury as Woman Overhears Mom Bragging She Blocked Dad From Contacting Her
The mom said, "It's easy to keep a father out of a kid's life like what I did with Lina's father" after the Redditor had grown up thinking he had abandoned her.
CEO Asking Workers to Donate Time off to Sick Colleague Branded 'Pathetic'
"Your company's president is without honor," wrote one Reddit user, while another posted, "we donate time for everyone who needs it into one big bank."
Man's Reason for Ignoring Wife and Missing Emergency Call on Trip Backed
A dating and relationship expert told Newsweek that, while boundaries are important, partners should be emotionally available to one another.
Boy's Brain Started to Rot After Rare Parasitic Infection
The 17-year-old contracted a rare, neglected and life-threatening disease after being infected by a parasitic tapeworm.
Internet In Stitches As Cat Makes Herself A Coffee: 'Catpacinno'
The cat pierced the coffee pod's seal with her teeth, allowing it to filter into her water dish.
Rescue Dog Named Taylor Swift Gives Birth to 9 Puppies All Given Song Names
Brittany Thorn from Best Friends Animal Society told Newsweek: "It didn't take long for Taylor Swift and her 'squad' to get noticed."
'Smart Cookie' Oreo the Cat Wins Pet of the Week
Oreo the cat could understand at least 25 words and phrases, and even responded accordingly.
'I Wanted To Put A Knife Into My Baby': Moms On Their Postpartum Psychosis
Newsweek spoke to moms who have endured difficult postpartum periods, in light of the tragic Lindsay Clancy attempted murder-suicide.
Man Explains Why Wife Should Call Him a Pilot Despite no Flight Training
The fast-food manager with a fondness for flight simulators told Newsweek, "I want my post to be considered a [public service announcement] to all husbands."
Dad Ditching His Girlfriend to Prioritize Time With Teen Daughter Blasted
"The daughter is totally being used for sympathy votes and he almost got mine!" one user said.
Giant Fluffy Dog's Morning Hair Delights Internet: 'Had a Ruff Night'
Jackson's owner captured the hilarious state of her dog's bed hair when he wakes up in the morning in need of a good brush.
Dog's 'Dramatic' Reaction to Thinking Owner Went on Walk Without Him
One TikTok user wrote that "my dog screams if I go out the door without her," while another commented, "Why are these dogs such drama queens."
Bethenny Frankel Takes Aim at Stanley Drinking Cups: 'Incredibly Stupid'
"This is easily the most stupid thing that people are obsessed with buying," the TV star said on Instagram. "I'm grateful because I didn't have to pay for it."
Husband's Reason for Moving to Hotel During Trip to Visit In-Laws Backed
"You have a wife problem just as much as you have an in-law problem," one user said.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
127K+
Post
1115M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0