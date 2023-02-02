ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, CO

Water main break floods cars in parking garage near Rose Medical Center

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3FrS_0ka9I9B500

Denver water main break opens big hole in the street near Rose Medical Center 01:58

A water main break opened up a giant hole on Eudora Street near East Hale Parkway on Thursday morning. That's near Rose Medical Center in the Hale neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOWoX_0ka9I9B500
CBS

Denver Water officials confirmed it was a 30-inch pipe that broke. The main is on the same block as an apartment complex with underground parking. Residents said when the pipe broke, the garage started filling up with water. Denver Water is working to confirm how many vehicles were damaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vbpI_0ka9I9B500
CBS

"I've seen some people, fortunately, be able to drive their cars out. others may not be so fortunate. It could come down to whether you have a truck or a car that rests lower to the ground," said Todd Hartman with Denver Water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXGU0_0ka9I9B500
CBS

Water was shut off in the area at around 6 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJwvy_0ka9I9B500
CBS

Eudora Street was closed at 7 a.m. between Hale and East 9th Avenue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area during repairs.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Metro Growth: The hidden cost of urban sprawl

By Luke ZarzeckiDrive along the interstate into Colorado from its eastern side and the rolling plains slowly transform into vast hills of lights. Shelley Cook, a former director with the Regional Transportation District and a former Arvada councilor, moved to the city in 1983. Back then, those lights weren't as bright."(I moved) back when Olde Town was that sleepy little place and property values were cheap," she said.Over the decades, Denver and the cities and towns that surround it have grown together,  absorbing wide open spaces in all directions. Every decade for almost a century, the region's growth rate has outpaced the national average, according to the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, and prices did too. To read more, visit: https://bit.ly/3x7XNZnThis story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigating outdoor death in area of S. Hudson Street

The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death that occurred in the area of S. Hudson Street. Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification of the victim and the cause of death. DPD will provide an update if the status of the investigation is upgraded to a homicide. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Crews unable to enter 2-story house after fire contained in Fort Collins

A two-story house was fully engulfed in flames in Fort Collins when Poudre Valley Fire Authority crews arrived on scene early on Tuesday. According to Poudre Valley Fire, crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m., so  crews had not been able to enter the home for safety reasons even after the fire had been contained as of 5:30 a.m. There was no immediate information about anyone who might have been inside during the time of the fire early on Tuesday. Crews began to clear the scene around 6:45 a.m. There was no immediate information about possible damage to any other nearby homes. 
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead in shooting on Colorado Boulevard in Denver's Hale neighborhood

One person was shot and killed near homes on Colorado Boulevard in Denver's Hale neighborhood early on Wednesday. There was no report of an arrest or immediate suspect information. According to Denver Police Department's tweet, it was just before 4:30 a.m. that police were responding to the shooting in the 1100 block of N Colorado Blvd.In an update, DPD confirmed with CBS News Colorado the victim of this shooting died after being taken to the hospital. In the original tweet, their injuries were unknown. The shooting happened on Colorado Blvd, and police confirmed that lanes were still blocked on E 11th Ave between N Ash St and N Colorado Boulevard at 9 a.m.This shooting was just west of Rose Medical Center in the Hale neighborhood, and just east of Congress Park. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Small departments in Foothills fighting fires look to combine forces

Three fire departments in the Foothills are looking at combining forces as the demand for services and fire threats grow, while volunteers are harder to find. "Combining into one district I think we can more effectively operate," said North Fork Fire Protection District Chief Curt Rogers. Rogers' small department centered in Buffalo Creek in which he is the only paid employee, would combine with the slightly larger Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District based out of Morrison, and the Elk Creek Fire Protection District in Conifer, where about half of the members are paid. The three districts have commissioned a study completed last year and...
CONIFER, CO
CBS Denver

Recently purchased house destroyed in fire in Evergreen

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots hours after a house was destroyed in Evergreen early on Tuesday. Evergreen Fire Rescue confirmed no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. According to Evergreen Fire Rescue tweets, crews were in the 3800 block of Spring Valley Trail around 1 a.m. responding to a house fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames and in a remote location, where snow and ice on the road initially made it hard for crews to get to the scene. "Another big challenge during the winter especially is snow and ice can impact access...
EVERGREEN, CO
CBS Denver

Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills

A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Family whose moving truck was stolen waiting to learn if urn was found

A family who lost everything when their U-Haul was stolen now has some hope. Gabriale Voeltner and her four other family members were in the middle of a move from downtown Denver to Westminster when a U-Haul containing the remains of some of their loved ones was stolen.It happened overnight on Jan. 27 downtown near the intersection of 22nd and Washington Street. Denver police say that U-Haul was found Sunday in Lakewood near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Reed Street. CBS News Colorado reporter Olivia Young spoke with Voeltner on Monday and was the one to break...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Killing of 12-year-old in allegedly stolen car could be legally complicated

A man allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in the Sun Valley neighborhood. Police say the boy was driving a stolen car from Northfield.Denver police have not said how many people were in the car, how many or who fired guns, or who fired first, among other detailsThe owner of the vehicle tracked down that car and exchanged gunfire with those in the car, including the driver, once he located it. On Sunday, the man reported his vehicle missing from the Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd.Police say when he used his iPhone to track the car, it took...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam

A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act. 
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Colder with wind and snow blowing in for Thursday

Colorado is undergoing a one two punch from Wednesday into Thursday. A small disturbance is pushing across the state ahead of a Wyoming cold front.The first system will bring light overnight show over Denver and eastern Colorado.The cold front with the strong winds gusts and light snow pushes in behind by Thursday morning with strong wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph across the region. This will create wind chills at or below zero on Thursday morning.Snow amounts will be very light with an inch or less over the Denver metro area. And heavier amounts in the mountains.There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place from Rocky Mountain National Park stretching out to Steamboat Springs and the Flattops. 4 to 8 inches of snow along with 45 to 50 mph wind gusts are expected thru early Thursday morning.Thursday will be much colder statewide as temps drop into the 30s and 20s for highs.There will be a few flurries across the plains and snow showers in the mountains Thursday afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Sunny with temperatures near normal before the next storm system

Enjoy the sunny and dry conditions across Colorado today with near normal temperatures in the metro area. Daytime highs will be in the 40s along the front range. Our weather changes late tomorrow with another winter storm moving into the state. The mountains will see snow by sunset on Wednesday and around that same time we could also start seeing rain or light snow along the urban corridor. We expect nothing more than a few snow showers in the metro area Wednesday evening producing little to no snow accumulation for Denver. Some of us in the metro area may see less than...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley police search for driver who left scene after fatally striking pedestrian

Authorities in Greeley are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene Sunday night. Officers say around 8:40 p.m. a report came in about a person being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 4th Street. Investigators were notified that the vehicle fled the scene following the incident.  Medical personnel arrived to the scene and located a 53-year-old male, suffering from serious injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Weld County Coroner, pending next-of-kin notification. Officers and witnesses describe the suspected vehicle involved in the incident as a black, 4-door pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram 1500 that's likely a 2008 model or newer, with chrome trim. There may also be front-end damage on the driver's side, according to authorities. According to authorities, the truck was last seen headed southbound on 35th Avenue. Investigators are asking homes and businesses for surveillance video of the incident and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Officer Tharp or Wegscheider at 970-350-9533. 
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

1 arrested months after 3 catalytic converters stolen from business

One man has been arrested, accused of stealing three catalytic converters from a business in Centennial last fall. The catalytic converters were stolen from Toyota Tacoma trucks at Eco Sheild Pest Solutions in the 7200 block of S. Revere Parkway on Oct. 7, 2022.On Nov. 30, 2022, investigators sought an arrest warrant for Jeremiah Jansen, 47, on charges of identity theft, theft and criminal mischief, all felonies. Jansen was arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies on an unrelated charge of motor vehicle theft on Jan. 3. He remains in custody in the Douglas County Detention Facility where he is being held on the arrest warrant out of Arapahoe County and additional charges in Douglas County. "The investigator assigned to this case did an excellent job not only tracking down the stolen catalytic converters, which is extremely tough to do, but also remaining diligent in identifying and tracking down the suspect," said Arapahoe Sheriff Sgt. Matt Davis in a statement.
CENTENNIAL, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora police joins "30x30" national movement to increase women in policing

Aurora police is making a public promise to add more women to its department. It recently signed the "30 by 30 Pledge," a national initiative to recruit and retain more women officers. Currently, women make up only 12% of sworn officers nationwide, and just 3% of police leadership. APD falls short of that national average at 11%, but in signing the pledge, their goal is to increase that number to 30% by 2030. "This is a great career for women," said Aurora Police Officer Judy Lutkin. Lutkin has worked more than three decades in law enforcement; 27 of those years...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Driver arrested after returning to scene of deadly hit-and-run in Denver

A suspect was arrested after Denver police say a man was hit and killed while walking near W 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard in Denver on Thursday night. Denver Police department confirmed the pedestrian died in an update on Friday morning, as well as an arrest being made. According to DPD, the victim was left with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene. DPD originally tweeted about the response at 9:41 p.m. on Thursday. In the Friday morning update, DPD confirmed the victim died at the hospital; meanwhile, the hit-and-run suspect returned to the scene and was arrested.The suspect was identified as a man, but was not immediately named. He faces a charge for Careless Driving Resulting in Death. RELATED: Denver police investigates hit-and-run incident in area of 11th Street and Speer Boulevard
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam

Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

NASA seeks input from high school students through HUNCH program

NASA was in Jefferson County Tuesday to greet hard working high schoolers, hoping to lend a hand with some of its biggest challenges.It's all part of the NASA HUNCH program. While its already in its 13th year for Colorado high schoolers, the projects become more impressive and just as much of a benefit to the students as it is to NASA. Since the summer, hundreds of students from across the nation have been working on projects that center around NASA's Artemis Mission. Between three and five students from across the country will actually be selected to help."These are not just...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County Schools examining birth rates and school enrollment

Douglas County School District leaders are beginning difficult conversations to address changing trends in birth rates and enrollment.Currently, the district is in a unique situation where some cities are seeing families age out of the school system, while other parts of the county are seeing a baby boom. While funding for school construction is needed in some areas, school closures are on the table in other places too, Superintendent Erin Kane said in a board meeting last month.  "We can't wait until this is a crisis, and it's not a crisis," Kane said. "This is something we need to make...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
100K+
Followers
31K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy