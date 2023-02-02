Water main break floods cars in parking garage near Rose Medical Center

Denver water main break opens big hole in the street near Rose Medical Center 01:58

A water main break opened up a giant hole on Eudora Street near East Hale Parkway on Thursday morning. That's near Rose Medical Center in the Hale neighborhood.

Denver Water officials confirmed it was a 30-inch pipe that broke. The main is on the same block as an apartment complex with underground parking. Residents said when the pipe broke, the garage started filling up with water. Denver Water is working to confirm how many vehicles were damaged.

"I've seen some people, fortunately, be able to drive their cars out. others may not be so fortunate. It could come down to whether you have a truck or a car that rests lower to the ground," said Todd Hartman with Denver Water.

Water was shut off in the area at around 6 a.m.

Eudora Street was closed at 7 a.m. between Hale and East 9th Avenue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area during repairs.