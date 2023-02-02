ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

ATV Stolen From Sussex County Home While Up For Sale On Facebook Marketplace, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
red 1990 Honda 400ex ATV Photo Credit: Byram Township Police Department via Facebook

Police are attempting to track down an ATV they say was stolen from a Sussex County home while it was being advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

The red 1990 Honda 400ex ATV was stolen from a home on Lockwood Avenue in Byram overnight on Sunday, Jan 29, police said in a Thursday release.

The vehicle had been posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace prior to the theft, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Byram Police Det. Mendelsohn at 973-347-4008 x143.

