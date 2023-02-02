Red Flag, Green Flag: Female Superheroes, Oscar Nom Questions, Nike X Tiffany’s & More

"Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.The NFL announced the move Wednesday and said the issue is being reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy.The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was...
"Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday morning, which means there will be six more weeks of winter, according to local folklore. The groundhog emerged from his hole at Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania to the usual festivities. An "inner circle" of local dignitaries helped "summon" him from hiding place. This group is also responsible for feeding and caring for Phil himself. The folklore around Punxsutawney Phil goes back more than a century, with records of the annual ritual dating to 1887. Yet Phil is more often wrong than right when it comes to the weather. Over the last 10 years, his prediction has only proven correct around 40 percent of the time, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.If you're looking for a second opinion, New York City’s Staten Island Chuck will also be emerging Thursday with a weather prediction of his own. "
Athletes Unlimited, a progressive sports league for women athletes in basketball, lacrosse, softball and volleyball, is signing big deals with stars and distributors. Cheddar News speaks with Jon Patricof, CEO and co-founder of Athletes Unlimited about how the league is shaking up the world of professional sports.
"AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mess of ice, sleet and snow lingered across much of the southern U.S. as thousands in Texas endured freezing temperatures with no power, including many in the state capital of Austin, but a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm Thursday.More than 390,000 customers in Texas were without power early Thurdsay as trees, heavy with ice, buckled onto power lines, according to PowerOutage, a website tracking utility reports.More than 150,000 of those outages were in Austin, where the city’s utility warned residents who had been without electricity that lights and heat may not...
"The Justice Department has released its most expansive report on gun crimes in two decades. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in 2021 directed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to begin a comprehensive study of firearm-related crimes. The first part of this massive undertaking was released in May of 2022. Now the second part is available. “This collection of data will equip our prosecutors and agents – and our law enforcement partners across the country – with unprecedented insights into firearm trafficking networks and dangerous emerging firearm technologies," Garland said in a statement. One finding from the treasure trove of...
"After a nearly two-decade hiatus, Ford is making a Formula 1 comeback. The return of the automaker to one-seat racing will coincide with the introduction of new engine regulations in 2026 that will allow "increased electrical power and 100 percent sustainable fuels." From the 1960s to 2005, Ford's name loomed large in F1 racing. Its DFV (Double Four Valve) engine, helped the British engineering firm Cosworth win 155 out of 262 races between 1967 and 1985. Now the effort to green the carbon-intensive sport is one reason Ford is coming back. “Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to...
"Meta's stock shot up about 25 percent on Thursday — its biggest jump in nearly a decade — following the release of earnings that showed changing fortunes for the embattled tech giant. The rally adds around $100 million in value to the company's market cap, which is still down 40 percent from a year ago. Why the vote of confidence from investors? There are few possible explanations: Revenue was above analysts' estimates. Meta's forecast for the first quarter was higher than expected. The company announced $40 billion in share buybacks. Finally, a federal judge on Wednesday rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request to stop Meta...
"When the Super Bowl comes to town, it can pose a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for local businesses — but only if they can keep up. Latino actor and producer Wilmer Valderrama and PepsiCo have teamed up to give Phoenix-based, hispanic-owned businesses $10,000 each to prepare for the big day."The opportunity of having the Super Bowl come to a city, [it's] the perfect storm of things coming together to create an environment of discovery. So some of these local businesses, and specifically these Latino-owned restaurants, can thrive, and they can use resources to grow," Valderrama told Cheddar News.The money went to the lucky...
"By Matthew LeeA huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions.The cancelation came despite China’s claim that the balloon was a weather research “airship” that had blown off course. The Pentagon rejected that out of hand — and China's contention that the balloon, about the size of two school buses, was not being used for surveillance and had only limited navigational ability.The balloon was detected earlier over...
"The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, blowing past Wall Street estimates and defying forecasts that the labor market was beginning to slow. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent, with leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care leading the gains. Many economists were expecting job growth to continue slowing in the new year. Wall Street estimates put the number around 190,000, slightly down from the 223,000 added in December. The January numbers also blew past the 2022 monthly average of 401,000. The gains came despite layoffs in the tech sector and widespread economic uncertainty. Indeed, the report came out one day after a series of high-profile earnings reports showed that Big Tech firms such as Apple, Amazon and Google are struggling with a number of headwinds. Here's a breakdown of the job gains by sector:Leisure and hospitality - 128,000 jobs Professional and business services - 82,000 Employment in state government education - 35,000,Health care - 58,000 Futures dropped in pre-market trading following the release. "
