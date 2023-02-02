Dahlin takes the injured Tage Thompson's place at the All-Star Game.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Atlantic Division finally has a defenseman on its roster for the NHL All-Star Game as Rasmus Dahlin has been named to replace the injured Tage Thompson.

Thompson left Wednesday’s game with an upper-body injury which is going to prevent him from playing in his first All-Star Game.

Dahlin, who has been far and away the best defenseman in the Eastern Conference this season will play in his second All-Star Game. It was a joke that Dahlin wasn’t originally named to the team in addition to Thompson.

In 49 games this season, Dahlin has 14 goals and 41 assists for 55 points. That’s two more points than he had in 80 games last season when he was also an All-Star. Dahlin has set a career high in goals and assists.

Dahlin and Alex Tuch are 20 th in league scoring with 55 points. Dahlin is second in points for defensemen, 11 points in back of Erik Karlsson. The San Jose Sharks D-man has played two more games scoring two more goals and nine more assists.

Don Granato said on Monday that Thompson had been playing through some nagging injuries. That’s probably why his goal production has slipped just a bit. He’s still third in league goal scoring with 34 and fifth in points with 68.

The skills competition will take place in Sunrise, Florida on Friday with the 3-on-3 game slated for Saturday.

The Sabres will be off until their next practice which is Feb. 9 at 3:00.