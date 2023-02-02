ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Tractor-Trailer Cab Impaled By Its Own Load In Lebanon Co. (PHOTOS)

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

Shifting cargo literally smashed into the driver's cab of a tractor-trailer hauling poles in Lebanon County, authorities say.

The Annville Cleona Fire Department was called to the "vehicle accident" at the intersection of State Route 934 and Harrison Drive, North Annville Township on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:49 p.m., according to a release by the department.

The driver was safely extracted from the cab and taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, according to the department officials.

Snow Man!
6d ago

Rookie Flatbed driver mistake....Years ago the trailers had a steel bulk head on the front not these days...The rear of the cab is the bulkhead.. Results can be deadly..I know of 2 people that are dead because of No bulkhead..

Tracey Eaves
5d ago

Praying the driver survives. I blame this on incorrect/poor securing of the load and cheap safety standards. There's no reason there are no steel bulkheads for flat beds anymore.

Letsgobrandon
6d ago

Wow! 🙏you just never know what’s going to get you these days! Well wishes for a full recovery!

