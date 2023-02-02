Tractor-Trailer Cab Impaled By Its Own Load In Lebanon Co. (PHOTOS)

Shifting cargo literally smashed into the driver's cab of a tractor-trailer hauling poles in Lebanon County, authorities say.

The Annville Cleona Fire Department was called to the "vehicle accident" at the intersection of State Route 934 and Harrison Drive, North Annville Township on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:49 p.m., according to a release by the department.

The driver was safely extracted from the cab and taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, according to the department officials.