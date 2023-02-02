Read full article on original website
Carbon-free energy mandate on way to Gov Walz desk
(St. Paul, MN) -- Legislation passed by the Senate late Thursday night requires that 100-percent of Minnesota's electricity will have to be carbon-free by 2040. Pine City Republican Jason Rarick warned Minnesota utilities will have no negotiating leverage, if they have to buy renewable energy credits from other states to meet the goal and "that's gonna drive prices through the roof." Electric utilities will have to stop using coal and natural gas a decade earlier than Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power planned -- but North Mankato Democrat Nick Frentz says it's necessary to address the climate crisis. There are exceptions for utilities if the switchover is too expensive for electric consumers, or if alternatives such as solar and wind are not reliable enough to keep the power on.
Flu numbers go down last week...4 more flu deaths reported
(St. Paul, MN) -- The flu season appears to be waning in Minnesota. The latest update from the State Department of Health shows 19 people were hospitalized with influenza last week, down from 32 the previous week. Seven Minnesota schools and one long-term care facility reported flu outbreaks. There were four more flu-related deaths for a total of 142 since October. State health officials were hoping for an early peak in this year's flu season.
Gov. Walz wants black Minnesota license plates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota may begin offering black license plates with white lettering. Governor Walz is recommending authorization of the blackout plates. Specialty plates typically require monetary donation to a cause. Details about what cause would be supported haven't been worked out.
Juneteenth becomes official state holiday
(St. Paul, MN) -- Juneteenth is now an official state holiday, after Governor Tim Walz signed a bill today (Fri) that the House passed last night. Minneapolis Senator Bobby Joe Champion says, "Juneteenth is not just a look back. ...it's also for us to recommit ourselves to the future, so that we don't forget the shoulders that we stand on." Juneteenth recognizes the historical pronouncement on June 19th, 1865 abolishing slavery, when the Emancipation Proclamation was said to have been first publicly read in Texas by Union soldiers. That came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln's official proclamation, and two months following General Lee's surrender of the Confederate Army at Appomattox (app-oh-MATT-ox), Virginia.
