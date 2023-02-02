Dennis Rodman On If He'd Ever Come Back With Ex-Girlfriends: “I Tried Madonna, I Tried Carmen Electra…”

Dennis Rodman explains why he won't try to get back with any of his ex-girlfriends.

Dennis Rodman is one of those athletes that was really connected with showbiz and had the chance to date very beautiful women during his career. The legendary power forward was incredible on the court but he also starred in incredible stories off the hardwoods.

It's well known that he dated very beautiful women during the 90s thanks to his outgoing personality and wild lifestyle. Among these ladies, we could find Madonna, who briefly dated Dennis in a very intense relationship that turned out to be uncomfortable for the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend.

Moreover, he was married to Carmen Electra , living more crazy situations during their time together, including the infamous trip to Las Vegas that involved Michael Jordan going to the big city to bring Rodman back to the Chicago Bulls facilities.

Dennis Rodman Opens Up On The Chance To Try Again With Any Of His Ex-Girlfriends

Even though Dennis had great experiences with them, things didn't work out and he ended up breaking up with all these women. During a 2022 chat with Drew Barrymore, the 5x NBA champion opened up on if he'd ever come back to any of his exes, mentioning Madonna and Electra, but admitting that he wouldn't even try with them.

“I tried Madonna, I tried Carmen Electra, I tried a lot but it didn’t work too well," he first said.

Then, when asked if he ever tried to get back with them, Rodman denied it.

"Well, I never went back, no," he added.

He lived very intense moments with these girls, but Rodman moved on and never really looked back. He's still doing his thing, becoming a businessman and trying to reconnect with his kids while also giving fans some things to talk about .

He's one of the biggest NBA legends due to all the things he did on the court, his wild lifestyle and the beautiful women he dated. Dennis Rodman is really the man and he's well aware of that.

