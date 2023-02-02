Give the Roads a Few Hours Before You Use Them. It rained for much of the evening—not heavily, but enough to splatter on the roads and refreeze the progress we made on Thursday. They’re bad enough that Dallas ISD scrapped school today after all. WFAA reports standstills on the George Bush Tollway near Preston Road and notes that many bridges and overpasses are ice rinks. Dallas-Fire Rescue responded to 135 accidents overnight, just in time for “freezing fog” to settle in over the metro area. The good news: temperatures will rise quickly, ascending into the low 50s by 3 p.m. And it’ll be sunny. That should be enough to clear the roads before temperatures again fall into the low 30s overnight. Saturday, you’re looking at a cloudy low of 33 and a high of 55. Sunday will be sunny with a low of 42 and a high of 63. What’s another few hours inside, if you can?

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO