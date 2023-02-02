Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says
DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
Royse City, February 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Continues to Expand Across DFW
Portillo’s is making its way across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex expanding to Denton, Arlington, and Allen. The Denton planning committee approved a new Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch. The drive-through location is planned to sit on a 2.2 acre, 7,700-square-foot building on Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. It will include an outdoor patio area.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Most school districts ultimately decide to cancel classes Friday
Things thawed out across North Texas on Thursday. But with temperatures dropping back below freezing overnight, many school districts made the decision to close or delay school on Friday. Among the list of districts to cancel school for Friday are Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Frisco and Allen ISDs. Dallas ISD...
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (2/3/23)
Give the Roads a Few Hours Before You Use Them. It rained for much of the evening—not heavily, but enough to splatter on the roads and refreeze the progress we made on Thursday. They’re bad enough that Dallas ISD scrapped school today after all. WFAA reports standstills on the George Bush Tollway near Preston Road and notes that many bridges and overpasses are ice rinks. Dallas-Fire Rescue responded to 135 accidents overnight, just in time for “freezing fog” to settle in over the metro area. The good news: temperatures will rise quickly, ascending into the low 50s by 3 p.m. And it’ll be sunny. That should be enough to clear the roads before temperatures again fall into the low 30s overnight. Saturday, you’re looking at a cloudy low of 33 and a high of 55. Sunday will be sunny with a low of 42 and a high of 63. What’s another few hours inside, if you can?
Portillo’s To Open In Allen, Texas
Hot on the heels of arriving in The Colony, Portillo’s is following up its first North Texas spot with two more: One in Allen and another in Arlington. “Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”
dallasexpress.com
New Baylor Scott & White Hospital Coming
The city of Frisco is set to begin construction on a new Baylor Scott & White (BS&W) hospital in March. The 340,000-square-foot BS&W hospital will be located on the Northeast Corner of PGA Pkwy and Dallas North Tollway in Frisco and has an estimated cost of $265 million, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
fox4news.com
Watch: North Texas superintendent gets creative when canceling classes
BLUE RIDGE, Texas - Most North Texas students got another day off Thursday because of the weather. The superintendent for the Blue Ridge Independent School District came up with some creative ways to tell families to stay home from school again. "Well Blue Ridge parents, students and staff, it’s still...
fox4news.com
23 North Texans accused of money laundering arrested
There were 23 North Texans arrested on charges of fraud that is reported to be more than $3.5 million in total. A federal grand jury returned the indictment last month, and the nearly two dozen suspects were charged with a money laundering conspiracy. Few details were released about what led...
inforney.com
Denton ISD, UNT, other schools opt to stay closed Friday
This story has been updated with Denton ISD, UNT and other schools announcing their closures Friday. With the forecast predicting warmer temperatures on Friday, Denton County schools and colleges had announced delayed starts. But Denton ISD decided to remain closed Friday, after previously announcing a two-hour delay to the day,...
Dallas Observer
Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City
Out on a rural piece of land in Lancaster, Clarence Glover stepped up to a structure that sat on a wooden pallet and was wrapped in a blue tarp. Storm clouds overhead spat out a light drizzle as Glover untangled knotted up bits of bungee cable that held the tarp down. When he was done, Glover revealed what was underneath – a 500 pound bale of white gold, otherwise known as cotton.
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023
We have compiled some of our favorite burgers in Dallas but left off the cheffy burgers, those made by some of our top chefs in top Dallas restaurants. We will come out with that delicious list soon.
1 local school district gets an A in academic performance, 3 others get Bs
The 2021-22 Texas Academic Performance Reports (TAPR) were released last month, and all school districts serving southern Denton County passed, though one got the best grade available. TAPR pulls together a wide range of information on the performance of students in each school and district in Texas every year, such...
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 Years
Keller’s Drive-In has been a Dallas staple since 1950 when Jack Keller opened his first drive-in in Dallas. Having worked at the original drive-in which was located on Chalk Hill off the DFW Turnpike, the Pig Stand, Keller ventured out to open his own restaurant replete with snazzy carhops, cold beer, and tasty burgers.
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
This DeSoto choir director is officially a Grammy winner
DESOTO, Texas — Pamela Dawson is the director of DeSoto High School’s choir program. In her 16-year tenure, she’s always put her students first. But this year, the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum put her first. After being nominated for a second time, Dawson has won the...
texasmetronews.com
First Lady Andrea Charmaine King
Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
dallasexpress.com
Rockwall Park 30 Breaks Ground
Developers have broken ground on a new business park in Rockwall. A duo of development firms, Atlanta-based Seefried Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, have started the first phase of construction on Rockwall Park 30, a 23-acre site located off of I-30 & Data Drive. The two-building, 315,000-square-foot industrial warehouse project has a planned completion date of fall 2023.
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: February 3-5
Fresh off the release of her memoir Maybe We’ll Make It, Margo Price is now on her five-week-long Till the Wheels Fall Off Tour. It’s her first headlining tour since 2018, and expect plenty from her critically-acclaimed new album, Strays. Get tickets here. Ryan Bingham. February 3, 10...
