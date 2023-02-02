ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

houmatimes.com

Mobile museum to share African American history on wheels

“I believe in the power of God, and following Ida, I waited on Him to tell me what to do and where to go. Ida caused a major setback for our community and our museum. We worked so hard on it, and even earned the distinction of being listed on the The National Register of Historic Places,” said Margie Scoby, founder and president of Finding Our Roots African American Museum. Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida, the museum on Roussel Street, in Houma, closed indefinitely.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Family owned A-Bear’s Cafe celebrates 60 years in business!

A-Bear’s Cafe in Houma is celebrating its 60th anniversary of serving delicious, authentic food to the community in 2023!. A-Bear’s Cafe was opened in 1963 by Houma resident Albert “Curly” Hebert, born in 1933, and has an interesting story as to how it got started. “My dad was born with terrible eyesight, and by the 2nd grade he had to be removed from school because of it,” said founder’s daughter and only child, Ginger Hebert. “He was homeschooled by his mom, who was an outstanding cook. It was from her that my dad learned everything he knew about cooking.”
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana

Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
GRAND ISLE, LA
KPLC TV

Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre

Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born March 25, 1949, in Morgan City, the daughter of Byrnes McClellan Boudreaux Sr. and June Deborde Boudreaux. She will be sadly missed...
MORGAN CITY, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help

While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent

Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent. Louisiana – According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, the remains of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana, was discovered in a sugar cane field in Convent, Louisiana. Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) began looking for Hampton after his family reported him missing on January 19. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case as a homicide, with assistance from the APSO.
CONVENT, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma native returns to lead St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church is pleased to announce the Rev. Jim Morrison has accepted the call to serve as rector/priest. Rev. Morrison, a Houma native with longstanding ties to the community, has been rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in New Orleans for eight years. Following an 18-plus-month search, St. Matthew’s vestry (leadership) extended an offer to the Rev. Morrison in December 2022.
HOUMA, LA
biloxinewsevents.com

Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi

The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
PICAYUNE, MS
iheart.com

This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner

Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Aaron Gonzalez

Aaron Gonzalez, 48, died Saturday, January 28, 2023. Born November 1, 1974, he was a native of Michoacán, Mexico and resident of Gray, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with burial following at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
GRAY, LA
OnlyInYourState

These Fascinating Louisiana Ammunition Magazines Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

If you’re fascinated by abandoned places in Louisiana, then this is the hike for you! Tucked away in the wetlands of Belle Chasse, the Woodlands Conservancy is a beautiful area with plenty of hiking trails to explore, as well as educational programs and special events dedicated to educating and conserving these lands for future generations to explore. There’s one particular trail that leads to a unique area with several WWII relics, a reminder of when the area was used by the military.
BELLE CHASSE, LA

