Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLFY’s Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
News 10's very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023.
houmatimes.com
Mobile museum to share African American history on wheels
“I believe in the power of God, and following Ida, I waited on Him to tell me what to do and where to go. Ida caused a major setback for our community and our museum. We worked so hard on it, and even earned the distinction of being listed on the The National Register of Historic Places,” said Margie Scoby, founder and president of Finding Our Roots African American Museum. Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida, the museum on Roussel Street, in Houma, closed indefinitely.
houmatimes.com
Family owned A-Bear’s Cafe celebrates 60 years in business!
A-Bear’s Cafe in Houma is celebrating its 60th anniversary of serving delicious, authentic food to the community in 2023!. A-Bear’s Cafe was opened in 1963 by Houma resident Albert “Curly” Hebert, born in 1933, and has an interesting story as to how it got started. “My dad was born with terrible eyesight, and by the 2nd grade he had to be removed from school because of it,” said founder’s daughter and only child, Ginger Hebert. “He was homeschooled by his mom, who was an outstanding cook. It was from her that my dad learned everything he knew about cooking.”
NOLA.com
Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana
Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
Luxurious Louisiana RV Resort the Size of a Small Town
If you're looking for a Louisiana staycation any time of year, Tangipahoa Parish is home to a massive family campground resort that's open 365 days a year and waiting to show you a grand time. Sun Outdoors New Orleans North Shore, formally Reunion Lake Campground, is literally the size of...
KPLC TV
Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
houmatimes.com
Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre
Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born March 25, 1949, in Morgan City, the daughter of Byrnes McClellan Boudreaux Sr. and June Deborde Boudreaux. She will be sadly missed...
houmatimes.com
Krewe of Hercules names Honorary Grand Marshal at Terrebonne ARC social
The Krewe of Hercules hosted its 5th Annual Terrebonne ARC “Let’s Get Together” Social on Friday, January 27, where the krewe announced their “Honorary Grand Marshal” as Mr. Roy Thibodeaux. The Krewe of Hercules hosts dinner and a dance party for the clients of TARC...
bigeasymagazine.com
Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help
While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
Panic ensues after puppy stolen from Lakeview during home invasion
"Toby's personality is really laidback, almost like a cat. He's not a rambunctious puppy, he's calm and personally I love that. He calms me down," Elston said.
Accountant pleads guilty to misappropriating funds from Louisiana-based band
The former accountant for a Louisiana-based band pled guilty on Feb. 1 to misappropriating funds from the band's bank accounts.
Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent
Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent. Louisiana – According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, the remains of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana, was discovered in a sugar cane field in Convent, Louisiana. Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) began looking for Hampton after his family reported him missing on January 19. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case as a homicide, with assistance from the APSO.
houmatimes.com
Houma native returns to lead St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church is pleased to announce the Rev. Jim Morrison has accepted the call to serve as rector/priest. Rev. Morrison, a Houma native with longstanding ties to the community, has been rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in New Orleans for eight years. Following an 18-plus-month search, St. Matthew’s vestry (leadership) extended an offer to the Rev. Morrison in December 2022.
biloxinewsevents.com
Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi
The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
iheart.com
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to...
houmatimes.com
Aaron Gonzalez
Aaron Gonzalez, 48, died Saturday, January 28, 2023. Born November 1, 1974, he was a native of Michoacán, Mexico and resident of Gray, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with burial following at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
OnlyInYourState
These Fascinating Louisiana Ammunition Magazines Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If you’re fascinated by abandoned places in Louisiana, then this is the hike for you! Tucked away in the wetlands of Belle Chasse, the Woodlands Conservancy is a beautiful area with plenty of hiking trails to explore, as well as educational programs and special events dedicated to educating and conserving these lands for future generations to explore. There’s one particular trail that leads to a unique area with several WWII relics, a reminder of when the area was used by the military.
Superdome celebrates Beyoncé with 2nd line
To celebrate the news that superstar performer Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to New Orleans, the Superdome is holding a second line parade tonight.
Locals in barber shop react to new NOPD crime fighting plan
NEW ORLEANS — The crime in the city often comes up in regular conversations as it impacts so many New Orleanians. As the interim NOPD chief laid out her plans, locals shared their thoughts. Stan Norwood is a barber at Dennis' Barber Shop. He works to mentor his young...
Comments / 0