Need2Know: February 2, 2023

Winter storms hit the U.S. as the groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter, Vice President Kamala Harris calls for justice at Tyre Nichols' funeral, and a Philadelphia Eagles player is charged with rape ahead of the Super Bowl. Here is everything you Need2Know for Thursday, February 2, 2023.
"Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.The NFL announced the move Wednesday and said the issue is being reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy.The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was...
"Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday morning, which means there will be six more weeks of winter, according to local folklore. The groundhog emerged from his hole at Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania to the usual festivities. An "inner circle" of local dignitaries helped "summon" him from hiding place. This group is also responsible for feeding and caring for Phil himself. The folklore around Punxsutawney Phil goes back more than a century, with records of the annual ritual dating to 1887. Yet Phil is more often wrong than right when it comes to the weather. Over the last 10 years, his prediction has only proven correct around 40 percent of the time, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.If you're looking for a second opinion, New York City’s Staten Island Chuck will also be emerging Thursday with a weather prediction of his own. "
"AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mess of ice, sleet and snow lingered across much of the southern U.S. as thousands in Texas endured freezing temperatures with no power, including many in the state capital of Austin, but a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm Thursday.More than 390,000 customers in Texas were without power early Thurdsay as trees, heavy with ice, buckled onto power lines, according to PowerOutage, a website tracking utility reports.More than 150,000 of those outages were in Austin, where the city’s utility warned residents who had been without electricity that lights and heat may not...
Athletes Unlimited, a progressive sports league for women athletes in basketball, lacrosse, softball and volleyball, is signing big deals with stars and distributors. Cheddar News speaks with Jon Patricof, CEO and co-founder of Athletes Unlimited about how the league is shaking up the world of professional sports.
"Beyoncé confirmed on Instagram Wednesday that she's planning a world tour in 2023 to support her new dance track-heavy album Renaissance. Queen Bey will begin the tour in Europe in Stockholm, Sweden, and then knock out a few dates in Canada before starting her U.S. tour in Philadelphia on July 12. She'll then head across the country, hitting Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Nashville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and other major cities. This is the first time Beyond has hit the road since 2018 for her On the Run tour. She did provide fans a sneak peek with her first headline performance in four years at a private show in Dubai. Fans quickly pointed out that the pop star presented new vocal arrangements for hits such as Countdown and Drunk in Love.She also did the first live performances of new chart-topping singles such as Break My Soul. The full itinerary for the upcoming tour is available on Beyoncé's official website. "
Christopher J. Wolfe, chief investment officer of First Republic Private Wealth Management, joined Cheddar News to discuss Wednesday's stock market gains following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates.
A recent study showed that the U.S. is rent-burdened nationwide for the first time in over 20 years. Allia Mohamed, CEO and co-founder of OpenIgloo, joined Cheddar News to share tips for those that are falling behind in their rent.
