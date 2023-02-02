Bloomington’s District 87 is launching a new program this spring to tackle staffing and diversity issues in nursing. The Mini Nurse Academy is an after-school program designed to teach 20 Irving Elementary students the ins and outs of being a nurse. The program will last four weeks with students — in grades 3-6 — learning everything from how to perform CPR to the dangers of vaping, and what classes to take in high school for success in the field.

