smilepolitely.com
Hamilton Walker’s Restaurant Week prix fixe is ritzy excellence
For a fancy night out in Champaign-Urbana, Hamilton Walker’s is where I want to be. It’s the sort of restaurant where it’s appropriate to dress up a little. It’s elegant inside, and the service is outstanding. My kids love going to dinner at Hamilton Walker’s, too, mostly because they love drinking water out of fancy goblets — the glamour!
smilepolitely.com
Lovely Valentine’s Day eats in Champaign-Urbana
Valentine’s Day is approaching, and a lot of C-U businesses have specials for the holiday. If you’re looking for some tasty ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, here are some that give me heart eyes. Sweet Treats. Try this DIY cookie decorating kit with cookies, icing, and festive...
smilepolitely.com
Homegrown is a hearty option for Restaurant Week
When I’m making a decision about where I’d like to dine out during Champaign County Restaurant Week, I’m looking for one of two things: a menu that features something unique, something that they don’t typically offer, or a great deal on regular menu items. Homegrown’s Restaurant Week menu offers a little from column A, a little from column B.
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: February 3-5
Listen to music at the CU Folk and Roots winter festival, Rose Bowl Tavern, all weekend, free but donations suggested. CU Folk and Roots has a weekend-long mini festival that started on Thursday. Today, Friday, and Saturday will feature several performances and two jam sessions. Visit the CU Folk and Roots website for specifics. (JH)
smilepolitely.com
Tell us what you ate for Restaurant Week
Visit Champaign County’s Restaurant Week ends tomorrow, Saturday, February 4th. We’ve had a delicious week eating our way across Champaign-Urbana. We tried Cafe Sababa’s sweet potato croquettes, new chicken breakfast dishes at Cracked! on Green Street, and the Sauce Boss Parm at Watson’s Shack & Rail. We had fantastic multi-course meals at Neil St. Blues, Homegrown, Silvercreek, and Hamilton Walker’s.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the following events happening in Bloomington-Normal:. Downtown Bloomington has been hosting the Tour de Chocolat since 2005. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Several shops and businesses will be staying open late to offer chocolates and...
New changes to C-U at Home’s One Winter Night
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Like most parents, Scott Stevens wants his kids to have compassion for others. “Develop compassion for other people who are in our community that we don’t see on a day-to-day basis,” Stevens said. It’s why his family has been a part of C-U at Home’s One Winter Night for the past […]
smilepolitely.com
You need to try the Sauce Boss at Watson’s
Look, I was skeptical when I saw the Restaurant Week special that Watson’s Shack and Rail was offering. “That’s a bold choice” was the phrase that came to mind. However, since I’m generally trusting of whatever Watson’s wants to dish up for me, I decided to give it a try.
smilepolitely.com
Joan Stolz’s Skin in the Game opens at the Champaign County History Museum February 9th
Joan Stolz, artist and professor of art at Parkland College, has an exhibition up at the Champaign County History Museum this month. Skin in the Game is a collection of portraits of politicians, closely cropped and painted hyper realistically. Stolz’s skills as a painter are top notch, but her curation of these politicians’ facial expressions is really what makes this body of work incredible.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
SarahLee’s Healing Mounting Crystals Cuts Ribbon in Downtown Danville
ABOVE: Sarah and Lee Colby pose inside their SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals store, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. The ribbon was cut Thursday morning (Feb 2nd) for SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. You’ll find an incredible array of gift items to make a household beautiful, and everything inside would make a great gift for someone special. Co-owner Sarah Colby says the whole idea of a store with collectibles goes back to her husband Lee’s childhood.
Bar comes to rescue of U of I student fan club that lost $6,000
A bar that bills itself as “Home of the Drinking Illini” is coming to the rescue of a U of I student fan club that wound up losing money in a scheme to get into this weekend’s Illini game at Iowa.
‘It means everything to me’: Rantoul school nurse in tears after surprise
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Rantoul elementary school nurse won a statewide nursing award yesterday. And today they held an assembly to show appreciation. Pleasant Acres Elementary School did a great job at keeping their plan a secret. Once nurse Christina Jones got the call, she said she raced to the gym and what she […]
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois
The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
wglt.org
Irving Elementary School in Bloomington to start nurse academy
Bloomington’s District 87 is launching a new program this spring to tackle staffing and diversity issues in nursing. The Mini Nurse Academy is an after-school program designed to teach 20 Irving Elementary students the ins and outs of being a nurse. The program will last four weeks with students — in grades 3-6 — learning everything from how to perform CPR to the dangers of vaping, and what classes to take in high school for success in the field.
Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
$100M construction project for U of I Urbana-Champaign campus set to begin
A major renovation project will soon start at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Governor Pritzker announced the $100 million construction project that includes Illini and Altgeld Halls.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
WCIA
Danville revitalization grows with new business
DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come. Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.
Central Illinois Proud
IHSA cheerleading finals head to Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cheerleaders from across the state headed to the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington to get their cheer on. The top 101 high school cheerleading teams competed in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Cheerleading state finals. On Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, all...
