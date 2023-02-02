ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDEF

Carver Park cleanup to take place Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Park stewards and volunteers will be cleaning up Citico Creek Saturday in honor of World Wetlands Day. Dozens of people are gathering at Carver Park from 9 a.m. to noon. They plan to clean up litter and trash to help protect the animals that live...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Link

Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT

This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County/Cleveland City Schools closed today due to illness

Bradley County and Cleveland City School systems are closed today due to the increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. In a joint release yesterday, both systems said they will conduct thorough cleaning inside the buildings. Athletic and evening events at schools will still take place, but students and...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
tourcounsel.com

Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia

Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland State and Tennessee Wesleyan announce articulation agreement

Cleveland State Community College and Tennessee Wesleyan University signed an agreement on Monday that will allow a smooth transition for students graduating from Cleveland State and transferring to Tennessee Wesleyan to receive their bachelor’s degree.   The agreement allows students studying in the criminal justice program or law enforcement program at CSCC to transfer to TWU to receive their bachelor of science degree in Professional Leadership in Criminal Justice (PLCJ). The agreement benefits students completing an associate of science in criminal justice or an associate of applied science in law enforcement.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tourcounsel.com

Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee

Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 7

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shammarie Elliott – Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Shoplifting. Kayla Long – Possession Meth/Resale. Tonja Parton – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Selena Pineda...
WDEF

Hamilton County sees rise in drug overdoses

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department says there’s been a 33 percent increase in non-fatal overdoses just in the last few weeks. They say that each overdose represents a family member. Time is of the essence. The cluster of ODs are due to suspected...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Fire Damages House on Stateline Road

A house on Stateline Road was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the East Ridge Fire Department, firefighters and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire on Greenslake Rd near Stateline Road just after 4 a.m. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Rd.
EAST RIDGE, TN
weisradio.com

Sheriff Schrader Announces Inmate Return to Chattooga County Jail

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that inmates returned to the Chattooga County Jail over the past weekend after being housed in Dade County for several days after a furnace malfunction. Monday, January 23rd a gas leak caused by the faulty furnace prompted the sheriff to evacuate the jail and...

