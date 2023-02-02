ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe library teaches students about the voting process

By Sidney Lain
 3 days ago
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Carver-McDonald Branch Library was able to teach local students the voting process in a unique way. Students were able to vote on their favorite book for the Louisiana Young Reader’s Choice Award.

Joyce Powell, the branch manager, told us more. “We had an opportunity to get Carroll Jr. to do actual voting using the voting machines. And that is one of the best things I could have done because this gives the kids an opportunity to see what adults have to go through. They got a chance to vote on 12 or so books.”

Janet Davis, the Children’s Librarian, told us more about the importance of teaching voting at a young age. “We want to set them up with habits that are good for them as citizens in the United States; it is very important that they learn to vote. Voting is their voice.”

The students spent months reading all the books to be able to voice their opinion on which book they liked the best. Luckily, the results of the book election came in quickly.

