WDEF
Chattanooga named one of best places to travel worldwide in 2023
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — There’s excitement throughout Chattanooga, as the city was recently named one of the best places to travel in the world in 2023 by Forbes. The Scenic City was featured alongside Botswana, Spain, and the Canary Islands, among other destinations. The folks at Chattanooga Tourism Company...
Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT
This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
tourcounsel.com
Calhoun Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Georgia
Calhoun Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Calhoun, Georgia. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Calhoun Premium Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding...
WTVC
Hamilton County EMS recognizes personnel for outstanding service in an awards banquet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — On Saturday, the Hamilton County EMS held its annual awards banquet. This event honors the employees that have gone above and beyond to serve the citizens of Hamilton County for the heroic acts and incredible contributions they have done this past year. Hamilton County Director John...
wutc.org
Giving Back And Paying It Forward At Acumen Wealth Advisors
Here on our campus - the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - students manage a real stock portfolio like a mutual fund at an investment firm. It’s called the Student-Managed Investment Learning Experience Fund - or SMILE Fund - at the Gary W. Rollins College of Business - and the fund has a real client, the UC Foundation.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga could see more affordable housing with new grant incentive for home builders
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The need for affordable housing in Chattanooga is growing, but how do you get developers to make more units available?. The City of Chattanooga is now offering federal grant money in hopes it will create a financial incentive for landlords, developers, and non-profit organizations that are in a position to make more rental locations available for people who need it.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County/Cleveland City Schools closed today due to illness
Bradley County and Cleveland City School systems are closed today due to the increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. In a joint release yesterday, both systems said they will conduct thorough cleaning inside the buildings. Athletic and evening events at schools will still take place, but students and...
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
tourcounsel.com
Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia
Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
tourcounsel.com
Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee
Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
WTVCFOX
Families of loved ones at Georgia cemetery left wondering if conditions will ever change
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia cemetery continues to struggle with upkeep problems, causing residents to wonder why laws that would improve the site aren't being enforced. It's a problem that's been going on for years at Lakewood Memory Gardens. A month ago we showed you headstones that had...
fox17.com
Community activist shares frustration over suspension of Brainerd High principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (February 1st):. A community activist who works with young people in Hamilton County shared his frustration with Brainerd High School Principal Sorrells' suspension at Wednesday's weekly meeting of the Hamilton County Commission. 'I guess we are waiting for a child to be killed before we...
WDEF
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
allongeorgia.com
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WDEF
Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
WTVC
Coqui: Chattanooga's first Puerto Rican restaurant
Coqui is Chattanooga's first Puerto Rican restaurant! Dishing up authentic food while serving a beautiful experience with a vibrant atmosphere is their mission.
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
mcnewstn.com
Kimball gets stuck between lapse in communication and assumption with park usage for the Spring
Kimball, Tenn. – The Kimball Board of Mayor and Alderman had a full slate of participants Thursday night. The meeting also had a nearly full gallery of attendants, which is abnormal. Though the gallery was largely a single issue, the Board looked a road repairs, sewer infrastructure repairs, and IT challenges among other issues.
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Deputies are now working to find who sold them the drugs.
