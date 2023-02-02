ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

WDEF

Chattanooga named one of best places to travel worldwide in 2023

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — There’s excitement throughout Chattanooga, as the city was recently named one of the best places to travel in the world in 2023 by Forbes. The Scenic City was featured alongside Botswana, Spain, and the Canary Islands, among other destinations. The folks at Chattanooga Tourism Company...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Link

Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT

This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
tourcounsel.com

Calhoun Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Georgia

Calhoun Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Calhoun, Georgia. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Calhoun Premium Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding...
CALHOUN, GA
wutc.org

Giving Back And Paying It Forward At Acumen Wealth Advisors

Here on our campus - the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - students manage a real stock portfolio like a mutual fund at an investment firm. It’s called the Student-Managed Investment Learning Experience Fund - or SMILE Fund - at the Gary W. Rollins College of Business - and the fund has a real client, the UC Foundation.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga could see more affordable housing with new grant incentive for home builders

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The need for affordable housing in Chattanooga is growing, but how do you get developers to make more units available?. The City of Chattanooga is now offering federal grant money in hopes it will create a financial incentive for landlords, developers, and non-profit organizations that are in a position to make more rental locations available for people who need it.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County/Cleveland City Schools closed today due to illness

Bradley County and Cleveland City School systems are closed today due to the increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. In a joint release yesterday, both systems said they will conduct thorough cleaning inside the buildings. Athletic and evening events at schools will still take place, but students and...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tourcounsel.com

Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia

Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
DALTON, GA
tourcounsel.com

Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee

Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
CLEVELAND, TN
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

