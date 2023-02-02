Read full article on original website
Principal: Threat did not target Rock Bridge High School
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A social media threat that included the initials “RBHS” was not affiliated with Rock Bridge High School, Principal Jacob Sirna wrote in an email to parents on Friday. “This morning law enforcement was alerted to a vague social media threat to school safety that included the initials ‘RBHS,’” the email stated. “Law The post Principal: Threat did not target Rock Bridge High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police respond to disturbance, barricade situation Friday night
COLUMBIA — A man was taken into custody after a barricade situation in Columbia Friday night. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, police arrested James Scott Duncan, 58, of Columbia, for first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action. At 8:40 p.m. Friday,...
krcgtv.com
Threat against "RBHS" meant for another community, not Columbia, says police
The Columbia Police Department reported they had investigated a possible threat against a high school. According to a post on the Columbia Police Department's Facebook page, police were alerted to a possible threat against a school with the initials "RBHS" Friday at 7:41 am. The department worked with Columbia Public...
kjluradio.com
$5,600 reward offered for information about shooting last October during MU's Homecoming
A reward is now offered for information about a shooting last year during MU’s Homecoming Festivities. It was last October when three men were shot the Friday night of Homecoming just a few blocks north of the MU campus. One man, identified as Jason Barry, was transported to the hospital with injuries while two other victims had already gone to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home
COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of Woodridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday to a disturbance of confirmed shots fired. Police blocked off parts of The post Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Friend remembers 1994 homicide victim as Columbia police reopen case
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia "Ginger" Davis. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. She was found with a plastic bag wrapped around her head.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman dies while in custody of the Boone County Jail
An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Boone County Jail. The sheriff’s department reports Kimberly McDonald, 54, of Columbia, arrived at the jail Thursday after being arrested for three outstanding warrants. It was Friday morning when a fellow detainee at the jail attempted to wake McDonald for breakfast and found her unresponsive. The department says no foul play is suspected but the Boone County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.
Suspect charged in Jefferson City credit union robbery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 28-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested Thursday evening in relation to the Jan. 19 robbery at River Region Credit Union, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson later identified the suspect as Tre J. Connor. Thompson said Connor had been charged The post Suspect charged in Jefferson City credit union robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting with injuries
A Columbia man is sentenced to prison for a shooting last year that sent one man to the hospital. Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, pleaded down Friday to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He’d originally been charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. Tubbs was sentenced to ten years in prison.
KOMU
Jefferson City police K-9 dies after short illness
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department was saddened to announce the passing of officer K-9 Drax Wednesday. It comes after a nearly two-month long battle with an unknown illness, the department said. "Drax fought as hard during this illness as he always had during his police-related duties, but...
kjluradio.com
MSHP assisting with murder investigation at Crawford County park
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with a murder investigation in Crawford County. The Cuba Police Department reports officers were called Wednesday to Hood Park on the city’s east side to respond to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. Police say he’ll be identified after family members have been contacted.
kjluradio.com
St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek
A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
939theeagle.com
CPS superintendent sends letter to parents after drag queen controversy; encourages return to civil conversation
The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent has written a letter to CPS families that apologizes to parents frustrated about the level of communication regarding a January 19th diversity breakfast event that included three drag queens who performed before district students. The event at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Expo Center, which was...
KRMS Radio
Today Is National Missing Persons Day – 19 Cases Remain Active In The LOTO
Today is National Missing Persons Day raising awareness across the country of those who have gone missing…including from here in the lake area. Here in the lake area, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s “Missing Person Clearinghouse,” there are 19 current missing persons…seven each from in Miller and Benton counties, three from Morgan County and two from Camden County.
abc17news.com
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17...
KTTS
Rolla Man Waits 3 Days To Report Woman Died
(KTTS News) — A man from Rolla is charged with failing to report a woman died in his home until three days later. Investigators say 61-year-old Brian Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office, explaining the woman died from a possible drug overdose. He told deputies that he tried CPR...
abc17news.org
Woman found dead in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained tried to wake McDonald for breakfast. On-site medical personnel determined she was dead.
St. James teenager dies in rollover crash on I-44
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from St. James was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 in Phelps County. According to a crash report, the teenager was a passenger in a pickup truck that traveled off the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned several times, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown from the truck.
krcgtv.com
JEFFTRAN to combine routes due to driver shortage
Jefferson City's bus system will combine its six current routes into three routes due to a driver shortage. JEFFTRAN's Green and Gold routes, the Black and Orange routes, and the Blue and Red routes will alternate, each forming one route. The new routes will start on Monday, February 6. The...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Moberly man seriously injured in crash south of his hometown
An elderly Moberly man is seriously injured in a Randolph County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says BJ Hoffman, 70, was driving on Highway 63, at Business 63, just south of Moberly, last night, when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of another vehicle. Hoffman was...
