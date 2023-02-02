Social Security update: First of March's double SSI payments worth $914 arriving in 27 days



S upplemental Security Income recipients might have just received their first payment of 2023 on Wednesday, but next month, they will receive a double payment at the beginning and end of March.

The money from these SSI payments, scheduled for March 1 and 30, will allow people to afford basic items and goods, including food and shelter. These payments from the Social Security Administration are intended to help elderly, blind, and disabled people who have little or no income of their own, according to the SSA.

This payment for March 1 will be the first of two payments that SSI recipients will receive next month, with the second one scheduled for March 31. Recipients are receiving two SSI payments due on the first day of April, a Saturday, taking place on a weekend, according to the SSA's 2023 schedule.

Additionally, couples will receive $1,371 on March 1, while essential persons, who are people living with SSI recipients and providing necessary care, will receive payments of $458, in keeping with the typical SSI calendar regimen .

The SSA typically gives its SSI payment to recipients on the first of the month, with a total of 12 payments being issued by the administration every year. However, when the first day of a month occurs on a weekend or holiday , the payments for that day are given on the last business day of the previous month.

This year, the SSA will issue double payments to recipients in March, June, September, and December because the first day of the following month will either be on a weekend or holiday, according to the SSA's 2023 schedule.