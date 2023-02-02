ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Green, AL

North Alabama mother’s cause of death revealed after murder-suicide

By Kait Newsum
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugB0U_0ka9F6vD00

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a Hazel Green mother’s death in January.

43-year-old Jennifer Lepore was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, according to the report. Her body was found in the family’s home, but her children and husband were not there.

Alabama work release employee allegedly helps three inmates escape

Her two sons, Sean, 11, and Jesse, 9, were shot and killed in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, by their father and Jennifer’s husband, 46-year-old Jamie Lepore.

Jamie then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Deputies with the MCSO had gone to the Hazel Green home on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. on January 18 for a welfare check when they found Jennifer’s body.

Investigators would learn that Jamie Lepore and the two boys hadn’t been seen recently.

Authorities were able to determine a “possible location” for Jamie Lepore in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and contacted police there for assistance in finding him and the two children.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) and our sister station WKRN , officers went to a home in the 2400 block of Cason Lane in an effort to find Jamie Lepore. While those officers were talking with a tenant outside, they heard several gunshots come from inside the home.

MPD officers entered the home to find Jamie, Jesse and Sean dead after what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Jennifer was a Special Education Aide at Hazel Green Elementary School, according to the Madison County School System (MCCS). Jesse and Sean also attended schools in the Hazel Green area.

“The Madison County School System is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of an employee and her two children. MCSS is a tight-knit family, and this event hits us hard. We offer our prayers and condolences to the surviving family members, students, and staff members who this family has touched,” MCSS Superintendent Ken Kubik said in a statement.

Investigators with the MCSO are continuing to work with the MPD to piece together all of the details as well as a timeline of events to find out what led to the tragic incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting

Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

1 killed by police in south Huntsville

Huntsville police shot and killed someone while investigating a report of domestic violence on the south side of the city overnight. “While officers were attempting to make contact with an armed individual involved, the individual was shot and killed,” said Rosalind White, HPD Public Information Officer in a press release. “No officers were injured during the incident.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - William Jones, the 40-year-old man who is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson is now in custody, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police just before one a.m. Saturday morning. Officers say Jones was arrested in Huntsville, Ala., and more details will be...
ROCKFORD, IL
ABC 33/40 News

Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Authorities Reveal Murder Victim's Cause of Death

An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a Hazel Green mother’s death in January. Authorities Reveal Murder Victim’s Cause of Death. An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4. According to a press release by the police department, investigators developed Willie Sledge, 66, as the suspect after he allegedly entered the G&P Quickstop on U.S. Highway 72 with a firearm and demanded money.
ATHENS, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

79K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy