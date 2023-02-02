ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Woman, aged 21, sparks confusion for having a 15-year-old daughter

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Hunter Nelson, a 21-year-old woman from the state of Kentucky, has a 15-year-old daughter – and people are scratching their heads.

In a viral video shared to Nelson's TikTok account (@hunterenelson), she can be seen sitting in a car, seemingly reflecting on life.

"Me driving down the road and realizing I'm 21 with a 15-year-old," the onscreen text reads.

Nelson also said that none of the parents or staff at the high school would take her seriously.

"…I can already feel people asking me what grade I'm in when I go to her events," her onscreen text continued.

She adds: "How am I gonna teach her how to drive when I can barely get down the road."

The video, which was viewed 8.2 million times at the time of writing, sparked confusion amongst viewers – mainly because the age difference doesn't make too much sense.

@hunterenelson

i love overthinking #fyp

One person wrote: "Wait, you had her at 6[?]."

"U WERE SIX WHEN YOU HAD A BABY[?]," another added, echoing the same sentiment.

A third wrote: "You can't get pregnant at 6! she's just lying about her age; she's probably 30ish."

But rest assured, Nelson released a second video on the matter, revealing the details of her unusual parenting situation.

She explained that she didn't have a baby at six and that she "filed for guardianship" of her half-sister, Gracie, who lived in North Carolina.

"Our dad passed away in 2015, and her mom passed away a few months ago," she explained.

And when she realized that Gracie was in danger of going into foster care following her mother's death, she petitioned the courts to get guardianship.

Nelson also noted that she made this decision because she felt it was the "best way" to ensure her sister's happiness and safety.

"It's 100% legal," she said.

Sadly, obtaining the guardianship of her sister caused some family issues.

In another video , Nelson said that Gracie's maternal side "threatened to kill," as they didn't want her to have parental rights.

Her sister's aunt even hired a lawyer to try and quell her request for custody.

But becoming an overnight parent to her little sister sparked some major family drama.

Nelson also revealed that Gracie initially wasn't trying to go with her.

"Gracie did not want to come with me," she said in the video as Gracie sat beside her with their dog.

Nelson also said Gracie "threw a fit," and she was worried she was "going to kill herself in the bathroom."

Adding that Gracie was upset with her, Nelson further said that she was "temporarily" living in both an abusive and dirty environment after her mother died.

Still, she felt she was doing the right thing for Gracie, despite how challenging the situation was for the both of them.

Gracie did agree with Nelson and said: "Put the kid's safety and pride and necessities over their emotions."

Nelson's selfless act for her sibling is definitely heartwarming!

Comments / 1

