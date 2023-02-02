Student arrested following assault in Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile girl was arrested Thursday morning following an assault inside the John F. Kennedy Middle School.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers assigned to the Student Support Unit at John F. Kennedy Middle School on Berkshire Avenue were called for a report of an assault around 8:30 a.m. inside the school.

Officers arrested a juvenile girl and a juvenile boy was taken to Baystate Medical Center for possible injuries. Due to the age of the people involved, no other information is available about the incident.

