Springfield, MA

Student arrested following assault in Springfield school

By Nick DeGray
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile girl was arrested Thursday morning following an assault inside the John F. Kennedy Middle School.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers assigned to the Student Support Unit at John F. Kennedy Middle School on Berkshire Avenue were called for a report of an assault around 8:30 a.m. inside the school.

Officers arrested a juvenile girl and a juvenile boy was taken to Baystate Medical Center for possible injuries. Due to the age of the people involved, no other information is available about the incident.

Dawn Zelck
3d ago

These middle school children are out of control, truly.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

