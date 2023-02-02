Read full article on original website
IMPD: Minor dies following shooting in Irvington
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a minor has died after he was shot Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis in Irvington. The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue, near the intersection of North Ritter Avenue and Washington Street. Officers arrived in...
Indiana 3-year-old shoots self in leg, hospitalized
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 3-year-old is recovering in an Indiana hospital after shooting himself in the leg. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers and EMS were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Broadway Street in Tippecanoe County for a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, LPD officers found that a 3-year-old boy […]
WISH-TV
Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.
New Castle man dead after fatal crash on I-70
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died following a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Henry County. Henry County Emergency Services responded to a 911 call Friday morning that a driver, 86-year-old John Beck Sr., had crashed his bronze 2010 Cadillac into the back of a parked semi-trailer on I-70. The semi-trailer was off […]
Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side. IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound. IMPD Aggravated […]
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
Juvenile shot and killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5605 Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at […]
WISH-TV
2 juveniles lead police on chase, crashing in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles crash in Marion County Saturday morning after leading police on chase. Early Saturday morning, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to slow down a speeding white Ford Escape traveling with no lights. According to a release, the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.
Man arrested for shooting, wounding person on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding a person on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday night. IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested 21-year-old Joe Hendrick for battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery. Hendrick is...
1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 10000 block of Sterling Apple Drive, near the intersections of 42nd Street and North German Church Road. Police...
IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on West Michigan Street
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Saturday on the city's west side. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road. Metro police officers answering a report of a person shot found a man with an apparent...
WRBI Radio
Greensburg man killed in train-pedestrian accident
— A Greensburg man is dead after he was struck by a train on the 900 block of East State Road 46 Friday afternoon. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the county’s Central Dispatch received a call around 3:21 pm about a man who had been hit by a train.
Body camera video shows how incident escalated to deadly officer-involved shooting
MARION, Ind. — Indiana State Police have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that left a Marion man dead Sunday morning. The man who died was identified as William White, 34. Marion police reported their officers were called shortly before 4 a.m. to investigate shots fired in the...
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
IMPD investigates deadly stabbing on far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning on the far east side. Records show police were called to 11316 Whistler Drive just after 10:20 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with stab wounds.
Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following an overnight shooting that occurred inside of a food mart on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan […]
Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man
UPDATE: Police say Robert Davis was located and is safe. TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. […]
IMPD investigating woman, teen shot on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in a northwest side neighborhood Friday morning, according to IMPD. Just before 5:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive, near High School Road and 46th Street, where they found two people who had been shot.
Body camera video shows what led up to officer-involved shooting in Marion
MARION – Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion. Marion Police said at 3:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers with Marion PD were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of 15th and South Florence Street. One caller told police the suspect vehicle was a gold SUV. When […]
Family seeks justice for mother fatally shot in northeast Indy home
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen is devastated after her tragic death. She was gunned down last Friday inside her home near East 96th Street and Interstate 69 doing something we all do every day. "There was a knock at the door. Brittany answered the door, and...
WTHR
