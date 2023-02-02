Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers knows one team he won't be playing for in 2023
It's the offseason of Aaron Rodgers, again. Sure, Tom Brady has broken in with his second retirement (which is something like a second breakfast) and we'll have to wait and see if this one sticks. Brady's announcement cut into the regularly scheduled programming of Rodgers' "will he, won't he" offseason routine, though.
atozsports.com
Derek Carr just put the Raiders in a corner they don’t want to be in
As we all know, the Las Vegas Raiders and their once franchise quarterback Derek Carr have come to an agreement that the two sides should no longer do business together, thus meaning Carr will be on another team next fall. Carr had himself quite the start of the weekend at...
Derek Carr refuses to bend on $40 million decision Raiders must make
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to have a messy divorce. Carr’s latest contract antics are sure to make his split from the Raiders all the more complicated. Carr indicated that he won’t push back the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, via ESPN’s Stephen...
Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time
Since his career on the field is over (we think) Tom Brady is heading to TV. For Mark Sanchez, it’s... The post Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time appeared first on Outsider.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
NFL’s surprising verdict on controversial Joseph Ossai hit on Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes
Joseph Ossai became the center of attention during the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. During the final seconds of the game, the Cincy linebacker got a costly penalty trying to shove Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. The penalty moved the line of scrimmage enough for Harrison Butker to nail a game-winning field […] The post NFL’s surprising verdict on controversial Joseph Ossai hit on Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr jokes why Raiders are trading him
Derek Carr was on fire in Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, both with his arm and his sense of humor. The veteran quarterback rocked the Precision Passing Drill in the NFL Pro Bowl Games skills competition, scoring 31 points to lead the AFC to victory. 31 points from @DerekCarrQB gives the AFC the Precision Passing victory! Read more... The post Derek Carr jokes why Raiders are trading him appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raiders’ Derek Carr trade speculation gets massive Deshaun Watson type update
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are headed towards an inevitable split. But as the Raiders try to trade their franchise cornerstone, actually dealing Carr is shaping up to be very similar to how the Houston Texans handled their Deshaun Watson situation. The Raiders have allowed Carr to look...
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract saga draws honest take from Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens have a big Lamar Jackson problem on their hands. After failing to reach an extension with him last year, the team is now facing the very real possibility of losing their star quarterback. With the offseason almost starting, Baltimore now has to consider what constitutes a fair offer in their eyes. One of Lamar Jackson’s teammates, Roquan Smith, shared his thoughts on the star’s contract extension.
Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move
As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CeeDee Lamb helps NFC to walk-off win vs AFC in Pro Bowl flag football game
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb helped lead the NFC to a win over the AFC in the Pro Bowl flag football game with a touchdown in the game’s final seconds. CeeDee Lamb for the NFC lead in the final seconds 🙌 💿 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/uxovamP537 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2023 Seattle Seahawks […] The post CeeDee Lamb helps NFC to walk-off win vs AFC in Pro Bowl flag football game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders hire ex-UNLV quarterback, ex-Commanders coordinator as offensive assistant
Scott Turner still has a Las Vegas area code. As a former backup quarterback at UNLV, he knows the area. So it seems like a natural fit that the longtime NFL assistant join the Raiders as passing game coordinator.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill blasts Jalen Ramsey after dirty hit in Pro Bowl
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey took things a bit too far when he clocked Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the Pro Bowl. With the Pro Bowl now being a flag football game, Hill had some words for Ramsey after the hit. Ramsey shouldered Hill to the ground as he was running into […] The post Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill blasts Jalen Ramsey after dirty hit in Pro Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers talks Raiders on CBS: ‘A lot of Davante misses you comments’
The speculation continues, and Aaron Rodgers added a bit of fuel Saturday in an interview with CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf event.
Panthers land former Broncos DC to lead Brian Burns, defense
After hiring Frank Reich as head coach, the Carolina Panthers have settled in on their next defensive coordinator. The Panthers are hiring former Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Denver recently allowed Evero out of his contract to seek other jobs. Pelissero notes that the Panthers moved quickly to […] The post Panthers land former Broncos DC to lead Brian Burns, defense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders make major coordinator hire
The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Las Vegas Raiders' Offseason Plans Were Already "Ruined"
Teams across the NFL are looking into what they want to do prior to the next season, and many teams are working to figure out who their star quarterbacks will be. A team will a massive glaring hole at the quarterback position seems to be the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are set to lose their own star quarterback, Derek Carr, in the coming weeks either via trade or if they cannot secure a trade, via release following a season end that saw the Raiders bench their former Pro Bowl quarterback with two games remaining in the season.
Jalen Ramsey wildly trucks Tyreek Hill during Pro Bowl flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl flag football game got a bit more physical than expected after Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey leveled Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill with a vicious hit that was almost certainly outside of the rules. Despite the friendly nature of the flag football game, Ramsey delivered a stunning hit onto Hill during a touchdown play in an effort to keep him out of the end zone.
