KSAT 12
Man found with gunshot wound at Ft. Sam gate entrance, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after being found bleeding from a gunshot wound at the entrance of Fort Sam Houston, according to San Antonio police. On Sunday, SAPD responded to the 600 block of Coleman Street for reports of multiple shots fired but did not find any victims.
KSAT 12
Woman shot after a security guard and suspect exchange gunfire on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a shooting suspect who opened fire Saturday morning on a building on the city’s West Side. Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of Marbach Road, not far from Hunt Lane. A...
Thief breaks into San Antonio police chief’s department vehicle
San Antonio’s police chief knows his job is to fight crime, but a theft hit particularly close to home on Thursday night.
Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after he was stabbed during arguement on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed during an argument on the Southwest Side Friday night, according to San Antonio police. Police said the 34-year-old victim was arguing with the suspect when they got into a fight around 10:45 p.m. inside a home in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410, near Old Pearsall Road.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Officer arrested for driving intoxicated Thursday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty San Antonio Police Officer was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Gabriel Flores was arrested near the 1500 block of IH 10 West around midnight Thursday. Police say that officers conducted a traffic stop on Flores'...
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
Texas man found guilty of manslaughter in connection to wife’s death, deputies say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was found guilty of manslaughter Friday afternoon in connection to the death of his wife. Andre McDonald, 43, was found guilty on charges of manslaughter, a second degree felony, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. According to a previous report from the Associated Press, McDonald bought a […]
KTSA
Dog shot after attacking police officer who was responding to a family violence call on San Antonio’s South side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Police Officer had to shoot a dog that bit him while the officer was responding to a family violence call. It happened just after 11:30 P.M. Wednesday at the La Quinta Inn in the 7200 block of South PanAm Expressway. Police...
KTSA
Man shot by family member in front of home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two family members leads to a shooting on the West side. FOX 29 is reporting that a man in his 30’s is in the hospital after he was gunned down at around 2 A.M. Friday. The victim had been in...
KTSA
Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk. The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning. Officers noticed...
KSAT 12
Family killed in Comal County crash laid to rest
COMAL COUNTY – Five family members are in their final resting place after being killed in a crash in Comal County. In total, seven people died on January 22nd. Before their funeral, Hector Daniel Jaimes spoke about his loved ones. “Nancy Olvera Gonzales, she she really loved to do...
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for man who robbed South side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a South side convenience store last month. The crime took place January 19 at 7223 Somerset Road. A man walked into the store, told the clerk he had a gun tucked in his waistband and demanded some cash.
foxsanantonio.com
Argument over text leads to assault, suspect on the run
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over a...
KSAT 12
Off-duty SAPD officer arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested overnight on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the department. Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was pulled over at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West, as he was speeding and showed signs of intoxication, according to SAPD.
'Vicious' | Manslaughter verdict in Andre McDonald trial leads to frustration
SAN ANTONIO — More are reacting to the verdict in the Andre McDonald trial. The Air Force Major is convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife Andreen. Initially, he was charged with murder. A jury handed down the verdict on Friday, making for an emotional moment for...
KSAT 12
Man charged with murder tried to stage crime scene as self-defense, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was arrested after he flagged down a police officer and said he killed a man in self-defense, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Kameron Hunter Johns was booked on Wednesday on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show. According to...
KSAT 12
Missing 11-year-old last seen on far West Side found, BCSO says
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on the far West Side. Payton Alayah Skinner was last spotted in the 11000 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway before 4:30 p.m. Friday. She was wearing green sweatpants and a hoodie with the word “LIFE” on it.
foxsanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
Comments / 7