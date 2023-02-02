ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: South extends winning streak to eight in Orange County All-Star Classic

South all-star players and coaches celebrate after a victory Saturday night. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). The consensus among the 84 high school football players competing in Saturday’s 63rd annual Orange County All-Star Classic at Newport Harbor High School was that it was an honor to be able to put the pads on one last time and play one last game as a high school senior.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mediafeed.org

University of California Irvine will cost you this much

The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
IRVINE, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Whittier, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Whittier High School basketball team will have a game with La Serna High School on February 04, 2023, 19:00:00.
WHITTIER, CA
Yardbarker

2023 Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour: Whittier High School Pep Rally

The final day of the 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour saw a large contingent of players visit Whittier High School for a pep rally, signing and games. The Dodgers were represented by Austin Barnes, Julio Urías, Brusdar Graterol, Ryan Pepiot, Tony Gonsolin, Miguel Vargas, Phil Bickford, Michael Grove, Justin Bruihl, Diego Cartaya, Miguel Rojas, Shelby Miller, Noah Syndergaard, James Outman, Andre Jackson, J.P. Feyereisen, Michael Busch, Yency Almonte, Fernando Valenzuela and Nomar Garciaparra.
WHITTIER, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

He Runs the Oldest Business in Sierra Madre

Paul Mansour is the pharmacist and owner of Best Buy Drugs, located at 29 N. Baldwin Avenue. He is proud to say that this has been so for 25 years. Since 1910, the pharmacy has remained in the same spot. Although the pharmacy has changed names and owners a few times, the business has remained as the neighborhood pharmacy for 121 years; it is the oldest business in Sierra Madre.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
CBS 8

Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ

A mild start to the weekend before gusty winds arrive

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Sunday until midnight. This advisory includes Riverside County mountains, as well as the low desert, extending south into San Diego County deserts. The strongest gusts will occur in the wind-prone spots such as the San Gorgonio Pass and the desert slopes....
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

