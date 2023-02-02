Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocsportszone.com
Three OC teams earn top seeds in CIF girls water polo playoffs (brackets)
Three Orange County teams earned top seeds for the CIF girls water polo playoffs that begin on Tuesday, CIF officials announced Saturday. Crestview League champion Foothill is seeded first in the open division. Orange Lutheran, Los Alamitos and Laguna Beach are also seeded in the top four for the open division.
ocsportszone.com
Top OC seedings and brackets for CIF boys basketball playoffs beginning Tuesday
Pairings for the CIF boys basketball were announced Sunday and a number of Orange County teams earned high seeds in the playoffs that begin with wild card games on Tuesday, Feb. 7. First round games are Wednesday, Feb. 8. No Orange County teams are in the open division. In Division...
ocsportszone.com
TEAM PHOTOS: Talented seniors wrap up high school careers at all-star football game
Among the players in the all-star game Saturday night were South players (from left) Ethan Wheeler, Irvine; Adam Harper, Northwood; Joey Ricci, Irvine and Josiah Molina, Newport Harbor. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Talented high school seniors in Orange County showcased their talents one more time Saturday...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: South extends winning streak to eight in Orange County All-Star Classic
South all-star players and coaches celebrate after a victory Saturday night. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). The consensus among the 84 high school football players competing in Saturday’s 63rd annual Orange County All-Star Classic at Newport Harbor High School was that it was an honor to be able to put the pads on one last time and play one last game as a high school senior.
Amtrack Pacific Surfliner opens from Oceanside to Irvine, weekends only
The Amtrack Pacific Surfliner is back on a seamless track from San Diego to Los Angeles for Saturdays and Sundays, after a portion of the train services stopped due to movements of the tracks.
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
Whittier, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Whittier High School basketball team will have a game with La Serna High School on February 04, 2023, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Yardbarker
2023 Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour: Whittier High School Pep Rally
The final day of the 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour saw a large contingent of players visit Whittier High School for a pep rally, signing and games. The Dodgers were represented by Austin Barnes, Julio Urías, Brusdar Graterol, Ryan Pepiot, Tony Gonsolin, Miguel Vargas, Phil Bickford, Michael Grove, Justin Bruihl, Diego Cartaya, Miguel Rojas, Shelby Miller, Noah Syndergaard, James Outman, Andre Jackson, J.P. Feyereisen, Michael Busch, Yency Almonte, Fernando Valenzuela and Nomar Garciaparra.
The most highly rated international cuisine in San Diego may surprise you
Looking for a new place to grab a bite? There's one type of international cuisine that stands out above the rest in San Diego -- and it may surprise you.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
coloradoboulevard.net
He Runs the Oldest Business in Sierra Madre
Paul Mansour is the pharmacist and owner of Best Buy Drugs, located at 29 N. Baldwin Avenue. He is proud to say that this has been so for 25 years. Since 1910, the pharmacy has remained in the same spot. Although the pharmacy has changed names and owners a few times, the business has remained as the neighborhood pharmacy for 121 years; it is the oldest business in Sierra Madre.
Forecast calls for scattered rain showers across Southern California Sunday
Many parts of Southern California will see scattered, light rain showers Sunday as a weak front moves through the region. Los Angeles County and Ventura County will receive very little rainfall, perhaps just .10 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet but the mountains can only […]
Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI
SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
Dry, Warmer Weather Predicted for San Diego County
Dry, warmer weather was expected to prevail over San Diego County Saturday, but a low-pressure system moving inland through California on Sunday was predicted to bring cooler and windier conditions as well as some showers. Coastal temperatures Saturday were expected to be around 65 degrees, with overnight lows of 62...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Redlands area, USGS says
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Memorial sign on PCH in Huntington Beach honors officer killed in 2022 helicopter crash
A Huntington Beach police officer who died in a helicopter crash last year was honored Saturday with his own memorial highway sign.
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
KESQ
A mild start to the weekend before gusty winds arrive
A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Sunday until midnight. This advisory includes Riverside County mountains, as well as the low desert, extending south into San Diego County deserts. The strongest gusts will occur in the wind-prone spots such as the San Gorgonio Pass and the desert slopes....
Comments / 0