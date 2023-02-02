ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

How to find Black-owned businesses in Sacramento

(KTXL) — The number of Black-owned businesses in the United States has been growing recent years and Sacramento’s businesses are among those swelling numbers. Between 2018 and 2020 the United States Census Bureau recorded an increase of 16,367 Black- owned businesses across the country. To help customers know which businesses are Black-owned the Sacramento Black […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These are the food banks in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
kernvalleysun.com

USACE prepares fill plan for Isabella Lake as construction wraps up

SACRAMENTO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District is preparing to request a deviation from the operating restriction at the Isabella Dam in Lake Isabella, California, to implement a plan to fill the lake up to its pre-construction volume of 568,000 acre-feet, or gross pool, when sufficient precipitation and snowpack occur.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento International Airport announces $1.3 billion expansion

Sacramento International Airport announced a 5-year plan for a $1.3 billion expansion. An improved, ADA compliant, walkway for all visitors between Terminal B and Concourse B built with future expansion in mind. Additional Gates & Terminal Expansion. Additional gates, additional ticket counters, baggage claim carousel, office space, and improvements to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain Democrat

Gold Country Retirement sold

Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Storm runoff offers recharge for drought-ridden farmland

The series of storms that wreaked havoc on California for most of this month had both positive and negative impacts on the state. Property damage and loss of life were the most obvious of the negatives, while drought relief was at the top of the positive list. Another positive? An...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --  A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mymotherlode.com

A Special Day For Hunters To Bone Up On Skills

Sonora, CA — Registration for the first annual Michael DeMasters Hunter Education Day to honor his legacy and vision of hunter education is underway, and there are only 100 spots available. Calaveras County, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden Michael DeMasters was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

