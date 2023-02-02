Read full article on original website
Gold Meets Golden Charity Raises Much Needed Funding For Angel City SportsSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Opinion: Inglewood Special Election set for March 72UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
KCRA.com
President of Stockton’s first women’s soccer team speaks on expectations for the season
The United Soccer League is bringing the first-ever women’s soccer team to Stockton, and that team is being named the Stockton Cargo. It’s hosting tryouts for people interested in playing for the team and although sign-ups have since closed, there are still a lot of ways to get involved.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
How to find Black-owned businesses in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The number of Black-owned businesses in the United States has been growing recent years and Sacramento’s businesses are among those swelling numbers. Between 2018 and 2020 the United States Census Bureau recorded an increase of 16,367 Black- owned businesses across the country. To help customers know which businesses are Black-owned the Sacramento Black […]
These are the food banks in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
Modesto, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Modesto. The Modesto High School soccer team will have a game with Gregori High School on February 03, 2023, 16:00:00. The Grace Davis High School soccer team will have a game with Johansen High School on February 03, 2023, 16:30:00.
kernvalleysun.com
USACE prepares fill plan for Isabella Lake as construction wraps up
SACRAMENTO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District is preparing to request a deviation from the operating restriction at the Isabella Dam in Lake Isabella, California, to implement a plan to fill the lake up to its pre-construction volume of 568,000 acre-feet, or gross pool, when sufficient precipitation and snowpack occur.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento International Airport announces $1.3 billion expansion
Sacramento International Airport announced a 5-year plan for a $1.3 billion expansion. An improved, ADA compliant, walkway for all visitors between Terminal B and Concourse B built with future expansion in mind. Additional Gates & Terminal Expansion. Additional gates, additional ticket counters, baggage claim carousel, office space, and improvements to...
Light rain on Friday to give way to slightly heavier precipitation through weekend
(KTXL) — The Sacramento area experienced a light rain on Friday morning and can expect to see slightly heavier precipitation over the weekend. The rain on Friday will likely dry up by early afternoon. A storm that is currently in the Pacific Ocean will make it’s way across the Sacramento area around Saturday night as […]
Sacramento's Beers Books closing location, reopening at new spot after renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beers Books in downtown Sacramento on 915 S St. is temporarily closing at the end of February for renovations shop owners say are "behind schedule." The store will be reopening in the coming months at a new location just a few blocks away at 712 R Street.
Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
KTVU FOX 2
'We could have died:' Siblings describe Tesla spontaneously combusting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Mystery still surrounds the apparent spontaneous combustion of a Tesla Model S on a Sacramento freeway over the weekend. But in an interview with KCRA, siblings Sunit and Dilpreet Mayall described the terrifying moments their car's battery component suddenly burst into flames on Saturday about 4 p.m. driving eastbound on Highway 50.
Mountain Democrat
Gold Country Retirement sold
Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
westsideconnect.com
Storm runoff offers recharge for drought-ridden farmland
The series of storms that wreaked havoc on California for most of this month had both positive and negative impacts on the state. Property damage and loss of life were the most obvious of the negatives, while drought relief was at the top of the positive list. Another positive? An...
'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
mymotherlode.com
A Special Day For Hunters To Bone Up On Skills
Sonora, CA — Registration for the first annual Michael DeMasters Hunter Education Day to honor his legacy and vision of hunter education is underway, and there are only 100 spots available. Calaveras County, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden Michael DeMasters was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash...
