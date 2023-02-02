ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Post Register

Timme reaches 2,000 points, No. 12 Gonzaga tops Santa Clara

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 15 points and surpassed 2,000 for his career, leading No. 12 Gonzaga past Santa Clara 88-70 on Thursday night. Timme, who also had 10 rebounds, became the third player in school history to reach the scoring milestone on a dunk with 16:02 remaining. He needs eight points to pass Jim McPhee for second on Gonzaga's career scoring list. Timme also needs to average 18.9 points during the next 10 games to surpass Frank Burgess for the top spot.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Post Falls Prairie Falls Golf Club opening new facility

POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place to stay and play is going up at Prairie Falls Golf Club, 3200 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The 43,000-square-foot facility is under construction with a Post Falls Chamber groundbreaking...
POST FALLS, ID
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
thegrowlingwolverine.org

University of Idaho Murder Solved

After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
MOSCOW, ID
villagelife.com

EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’

“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
walnutcreekmagazine.com

What to expect at Broadway Plaza in 2023

Shops, restaurants, a health club, bocce ball and bowling are some of the additions Walnut Creek will see at Broadway Plaza in 2023. The open-air East Bay shopping destination will welcome more businesses this year, including luxury brand Louie Vuitton, athletic club Life Time, and Pinstripes, a place for food, fun, and events.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

