FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Photos: Aiden Mahaney leads Saint Mary's over Gonzaga in WCC showdown
Aiden Mahaney put on a cape and carried No. 18 Saint Mary's to a 78-70 overtime victory over No. 12 Gonzaga on Saturday night in Moraga, California. Mahaney, a freshman point guard, scored 13 points in the final 6:26 of the second half to bring the Gaels back from a nine-point deficit. Mahaney ...
Post Register
Timme reaches 2,000 points, No. 12 Gonzaga tops Santa Clara
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 15 points and surpassed 2,000 for his career, leading No. 12 Gonzaga past Santa Clara 88-70 on Thursday night. Timme, who also had 10 rebounds, became the third player in school history to reach the scoring milestone on a dunk with 16:02 remaining. He needs eight points to pass Jim McPhee for second on Gonzaga's career scoring list. Timme also needs to average 18.9 points during the next 10 games to surpass Frank Burgess for the top spot.
Gonzaga-St. Mary’s Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
No. 18 St. Mary’s hosts No. 12 Gonzaga in this critical West Coast Conference matchup.
KREM
Post Falls Prairie Falls Golf Club opening new facility
POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place to stay and play is going up at Prairie Falls Golf Club, 3200 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The 43,000-square-foot facility is under construction with a Post Falls Chamber groundbreaking...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
University of Idaho Murder Solved
After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
villagelife.com
EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’
“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
walnutcreekmagazine.com
What to expect at Broadway Plaza in 2023
Shops, restaurants, a health club, bocce ball and bowling are some of the additions Walnut Creek will see at Broadway Plaza in 2023. The open-air East Bay shopping destination will welcome more businesses this year, including luxury brand Louie Vuitton, athletic club Life Time, and Pinstripes, a place for food, fun, and events.
