Red Wings waive Adam Erne to create spot for Jonatan Berggren
The Detroit Red Wings waived forward Adam Erne on Saturday. The move enables Jonatan Berggren to be recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. If Erne clears at 2 p.m. Sunday, he can be assigned to Grand Rapids. The club assigned Berggren to the Griffins last week in a...
Red Wings return from break healthy, refreshed and aiming for a run
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings returned to practice Sunday refreshed from an eight-day break, as healthy as they’ve been all season, and confident they can go on a run. They haven’t won more than two games in a row since late November, so what gives them that confidence?
Stunning upsets headline Friday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Friday’s high school basketball menu featured some upset specials around Grand Rapids, as the boys teams from Lowell, Byron Center and Jenison pulled off some stunning finishes. Lowell was up against a Northview team that had won seven in a row and hadn’t lost...
Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin shines at NHL All-Star Game
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored five goals Saturday, including three in the championship game, to lead the Atlantic Division to victory at the NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Larkin recorded his hat trick in a 7-5 victory over the Central Division. He registered...
NHL at All-Star break: Stanley Cup favorites, awards projections
The Boston Bruins are accustomed to being near the top of the overall standings and being on the list of Stanley Cup contenders. They’ve outdone themselves this season. The Bruins are on pace to establish NHL records for most wins (63) and points (133), marks held by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62 wins, 131 points) and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (62 wins).
How to Watch the NHL Skills Competition | Channel, Stream, Preview, Event List
While the National Hockey League regular season takes a break, the league’s top stars get set to show off their abilities, while having some fun along the way, in the annual All-Star Skills Competition. Watch the NHL on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and DirecTV Stream. The event, which has...
How to Watch the Premier Hockey Federation on February 3 - Whale vs. Riveters | Stream, Start Time, Preview
Premier Hockey Federation regular season action restarts this weekend, with one team trying to get closer to the top of the standings, as the Connecticut Whale travel to take on the Metropolitan Riveters. Watch the Premier Hockey Federation on ESPN+. Connecticut Whale (8-6-1) vs. Metropolitan Riveters (5-11-0) Time: 7 p.m....
Pistons’ Bogdanovic and Bey combine for 48 points in 116-100 loss to Suns
DETROIT -- HBCU and NPHC night at Little Caesars Arena was the only thing the Detroit Pistons celebrated on Saturday night as they lost to the Phoenix Suns, 116-100. Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart scored led the Pistons starters with 23 and 17 points, respectively, but the Suns’ stingy defense locked down the rest of the Pistons starters who collectively shot 8-for-23 from the field. Stewart had a rough start, missing all five of his shot attempts in the first half. He came alive in the third quarter, nailing three three-pointers, breaking his cold spell. Before then, Stewart had no made a three-pointer since Jan. 6 vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
Pistons collaborate with local Detroit artist for series of custom pieces
Since 2017 -- which coincides with their move back to downtown Detroit -- the Detroit Pistons have made concerted effort to connect with the city’s urban demographic and entertainment scene. Whether it’s the “Swag Cam” -- where fans can show off their jewelry on the Little Caesars Arena jumbotron...
