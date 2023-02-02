DETROIT -- HBCU and NPHC night at Little Caesars Arena was the only thing the Detroit Pistons celebrated on Saturday night as they lost to the Phoenix Suns, 116-100. Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart scored led the Pistons starters with 23 and 17 points, respectively, but the Suns’ stingy defense locked down the rest of the Pistons starters who collectively shot 8-for-23 from the field. Stewart had a rough start, missing all five of his shot attempts in the first half. He came alive in the third quarter, nailing three three-pointers, breaking his cold spell. Before then, Stewart had no made a three-pointer since Jan. 6 vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO