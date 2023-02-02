ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Red Wings waive Adam Erne to create spot for Jonatan Berggren

The Detroit Red Wings waived forward Adam Erne on Saturday. The move enables Jonatan Berggren to be recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. If Erne clears at 2 p.m. Sunday, he can be assigned to Grand Rapids. The club assigned Berggren to the Griffins last week in a...
MLive.com

Red Wings return from break healthy, refreshed and aiming for a run

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings returned to practice Sunday refreshed from an eight-day break, as healthy as they’ve been all season, and confident they can go on a run. They haven’t won more than two games in a row since late November, so what gives them that confidence?
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin shines at NHL All-Star Game

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored five goals Saturday, including three in the championship game, to lead the Atlantic Division to victory at the NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Larkin recorded his hat trick in a 7-5 victory over the Central Division. He registered...
MLive.com

NHL at All-Star break: Stanley Cup favorites, awards projections

The Boston Bruins are accustomed to being near the top of the overall standings and being on the list of Stanley Cup contenders. They’ve outdone themselves this season. The Bruins are on pace to establish NHL records for most wins (63) and points (133), marks held by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62 wins, 131 points) and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (62 wins).
MLive.com

Pistons’ Bogdanovic and Bey combine for 48 points in 116-100 loss to Suns

DETROIT -- HBCU and NPHC night at Little Caesars Arena was the only thing the Detroit Pistons celebrated on Saturday night as they lost to the Phoenix Suns, 116-100. Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart scored led the Pistons starters with 23 and 17 points, respectively, but the Suns’ stingy defense locked down the rest of the Pistons starters who collectively shot 8-for-23 from the field. Stewart had a rough start, missing all five of his shot attempts in the first half. He came alive in the third quarter, nailing three three-pointers, breaking his cold spell. Before then, Stewart had no made a three-pointer since Jan. 6 vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
MLive.com

Pistons collaborate with local Detroit artist for series of custom pieces

Since 2017 -- which coincides with their move back to downtown Detroit -- the Detroit Pistons have made concerted effort to connect with the city’s urban demographic and entertainment scene. Whether it’s the “Swag Cam” -- where fans can show off their jewelry on the Little Caesars Arena jumbotron...
