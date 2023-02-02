Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Cicero-North Syracuse hoists Class AA wrestling trophy; 4 other teams crowned section champions
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad began the Class AA tournament on Saturday at its home base, and walked away with the crown. The Northstars compiled a score of 195.5. J-D/CBA, last year’s Class AA champions, came in second (188). Liverpool placed third (167), while Baldwinsville took fourth (120). West Genesee finished fifth (111).
High school roundup: Cazenovia ice hockey edges Mohawk Valley in divisional contest
The Cazenovia ice hockey team has been on a roll of late as the regular season winds down. The team’s successful end-of-the-season stretch continued with a 2-1 win over Mohawk Valley in a Section III Division II contest Saturday afternoon .
New boys hockey state poll: Two Section III teams rise in latest rankings
Two Section III teams moved up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Baldwinsville rose one slot to No. 9 in Division I. The Bees, who are currently on 14-game win streak, knocked off rival West Genesee earlier this week for control of the Division I standings.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 10)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Checkers, 5-3
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Charlotte Checkers, 5-3, Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss snaps a four-game points streak for the Crunch and drops the team to 21-15-4-3 on the season. Charlotte won the four-game season series, 3-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-72 win against Boston College on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew...
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
Benny Williams returns to his Syracuse team after taking personal time off: ‘Back to normal’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to his Syracuse team on Wednesday after taking time earlier in the week for “personal reasons.”. Williams missed Monday’s game against Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome. He practiced on Wednesday, the first day the Orange returned to workouts after the loss to Virginia.
HS roundup: West Canada Valley boys basketball tops Morrisville-Eaton, coach grabs 100th victory
It was a special Friday evening for the West Canada Valley boys basketball team in its road contest against Center State Conference foe Morrisville-Eaton. Not only did WCV top the Warriors by a score of 92-63 for its seventh win in a row, head coach David Smith also recorded his 100th-career victory.
Syracuse women’s basketball sweeps Boston College; Dyaisha Fair hits 2,500 career points
Georgia Woolley dropped 18 points in the first half, Dyaisha Fair scored her 2,500th career point and the Syracuse women’s basketball team cruised past Boston College 79-72 Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome. After the Orange jumped out to an 11-2 lead, the Eagles scored 13 unanswered points to...
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz responds to benching with stellar stretch run against Boston College: ‘It propelled us’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Jim Boeheim sent a message to Judah Mintz when he took the freshman guard out of Syracuse’s game against Boston College on Saturday. Boeheim had another message for Mintz when he sent him back into the game. Mintz received both messages loud and clear.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
Syracuse men’s lacrosse opens 2023 season vs. Vermont (5 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Are you ready for some lacrosse?. The opening faceoff for the 2023 season comes Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome as the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team hosts the Vermont Catamounts.
Jesse Edwards carries Syracuse over BC, but Judah Mintz was key, too (Donna Ditota’s Quick Hits)
Chestnut Hill, Mass. -- Syracuse continued down the rematch road Saturday here at the Conte Forum, where the Orange played Boston College for the second time this season. Last time, SU won 79-65 on a day when Joe Girard scored 24 points and Benny Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew Buffalo, but not the coach who’s a ‘mom away from home’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dyaisha Fair and her roommates just couldn’t get warm. They put on their winter coats, but that wasn’t enough. The heat to their dorm room at the University of Buffalo had gone out, and maintenance wasn’t going to be there until the morning.
Eleven rounds, 24 spellers, 111 words: See who won the 2023 Post-Standard | Syracuse.com Spelling Bee
It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders, a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, smiled from ear to ear as she correctly spelled her final word: “plutonomy,” a noun defined as “political economy, economics.”. Second place went to Caydence Snakard, a...
Section III boys basketball backcourt tandem shines in win; All-state PG posts triple-double
Lowville’s all-star backcourt had a spectacular performance in a 42-point victory over Frontier League foe Thousand Islands on Saturday afternoon.
Matthew Bergeron is turning heads at the Senior Bowl: ‘One of the smoothest OL here’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron’s name has been a popular one on Twitter this week from those on the ground at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Practices started Tuesday for the American and National teams — Bergeron on the former — and concluded Thursday.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Boston College | Time, TV channel, free live stream
A slumping Syracuse Orange takes on the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum on Saturday, February 4 (2/4/2023) at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationwide on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) and other live TV services.
Syracuse lacrosse wins a grinder over Vermont 7-5: Live score, updates
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team takes on the Vermont Catamounts at 1 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. You can listen to the...
