Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
David Pastrnak Explains Decision To Do ‘Happy Gilmore’ At Skills Competition

David Pastrnak put on a show at the NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition when he went full “Happy Gilmore” during his turn in the breakaway challenge. The Boston Bruins forward took the ice in a “Gilmore” Bruins jersey — exactly like the one Adam Sandler donned in the movie — and even had a little help from Linus Ullmark, who was Pastrnak’s caddie.
Sabres' Tage Thompson Suffers Upper-Body Injury

Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres has an upper-body injury, the Sabres official website reports. Thompson came into the game Wednesday versus the Carolina Hurricanes as questionable to play due to a UBI but played anyway. Thompson played just over 11 minutes of game action before being forced to leave the contest. It is unknown if Thompson has suffered a new injury or aggravated the UBI he already had. It is also unknown when Thompson will be able to return to action. What we do know is that the injury to Thompson forced him to miss the All-Star game and the festivities surrounding it this weekend.
NHL All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Tournament Online, On TV

The NHL All-Star Game is upon us and we will see some of the league’s best players from each division play for bragging rights. The tournament features 3-on-3 hockey for two 10-minute halves. The winner of each game will face one another to be crowned the All-Star Game champion.
NHL All-Star Game: Central vs. Pacific Best Bets

It’s officially the NHL All-Star Weekend. Games will take place on Saturday, with the Central opening up against the Pacific. All Odds Courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook. Pacific (+102) vs. Central (-124) Total: 13.5 (O-106, U-116) You will not find more talent than in the Pacific and Central Divisions....
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

