FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Seals Atlantic All-Star Win With Slick Goals
It’s only right that the 2023 NHL All-Star Game has some Boston Bruins flair. Entering the break with an NHL-best record of 39-7-5, the Bruins had three representatives in the event — head coach Jim Montgomery, goaltender Linus Ullmark and forward David Pastrnak. While Pastrnak stole the show...
David Pastrnak Explains Decision To Do ‘Happy Gilmore’ At Skills Competition
David Pastrnak put on a show at the NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition when he went full “Happy Gilmore” during his turn in the breakaway challenge. The Boston Bruins forward took the ice in a “Gilmore” Bruins jersey — exactly like the one Adam Sandler donned in the movie — and even had a little help from Linus Ullmark, who was Pastrnak’s caddie.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Goes Full ‘Happy Gilmore’ At NHL All-Star Skills Challenge
Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak quite literally channeled his inner “Happy Gilmore” during the NHL All-Star Weekend’s Breakaway Challenge on Friday night. Pastrnak dressed up as the character Adam Sandler made famous from the 1990s movie as he sported a retro Bruins jersey that had the name Gilmore on the back of it.
PHF, Boston Pride Have Seen Tremendous Growth In Last Three Years
The Boston Pride and the PHF have grown a lot since its inaugural year, and they continue to do so in 2023 with Pride games airing on NESN and NESN+. PHF games also have aired on Twitch, ESPN+, ESPN2 and NBC, showcasing just how far the PHF has come in a short time.
Sabres' Tage Thompson Suffers Upper-Body Injury
Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres has an upper-body injury, the Sabres official website reports. Thompson came into the game Wednesday versus the Carolina Hurricanes as questionable to play due to a UBI but played anyway. Thompson played just over 11 minutes of game action before being forced to leave the contest. It is unknown if Thompson has suffered a new injury or aggravated the UBI he already had. It is also unknown when Thompson will be able to return to action. What we do know is that the injury to Thompson forced him to miss the All-Star game and the festivities surrounding it this weekend.
NHL All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Tournament Online, On TV
The NHL All-Star Game is upon us and we will see some of the league’s best players from each division play for bragging rights. The tournament features 3-on-3 hockey for two 10-minute halves. The winner of each game will face one another to be crowned the All-Star Game champion.
NHL All-Star Game: Central vs. Pacific Best Bets
It’s officially the NHL All-Star Weekend. Games will take place on Saturday, with the Central opening up against the Pacific. All Odds Courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook. Pacific (+102) vs. Central (-124) Total: 13.5 (O-106, U-116) You will not find more talent than in the Pacific and Central Divisions....
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/05. The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Orlando Magic off a loss. The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games...
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Cold First Quarter Leads To Loss Vs. Suns
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics came up short after a cold start against Phoenix Suns, 106-94, on Friday night at TD Garden. The Celtics fell to 37-16 while the Suns improved to 28-26 on their season. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. When the Celtics faced the Brooklyn...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Admits To Rib On Tkachuk Family At All-Star Game
The appeal of an All-Star game for fans is to see players from opposing teams team up, but Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery appeared to present some doubt for the Tkachuk family. Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk were named All-Stars for the Atlantic...
Joe Mazzulla ‘Not Really Disappointed’ With Celtics Loss Vs. Suns
BOSTON — The tables took a complete turn for the Boston Celtics when they hosted the Phoenix Suns for the first time since their 125-99 blowout win against the Western Conference squad back on Dec. 7. On Friday, Boston opened the night with one of its coldest starts (8-for-22...
