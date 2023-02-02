Here's what to expect schedule-wise for the 2023 college football season from an even bigger Big 12.

The Big 12 has officially unveiled its 2023 football schedule, releasing the full slate for all 14 teams on Tuesday. In what is expected (but not yet official) the league's final season with Oklahoma and Texas as members, the upcoming campaign will kick off with every team in the conference facing a non-conference foe on Sept. 2 in Week 1 and conclude on Saturday, Dec. 2 with the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Conference Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Perhaps as big of a story as Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC in the near future is the addition of four new programs joining the Big 12 in 2023. BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston will all make the jump from independent or Group of 5 conferences to the Power 5. All four programs have proven to be able to compete with the Power 5 historically. Now, as full-fledged members, these schools will be looking to assert themselves as perennial College Football Playoff contenders and do what TCU did in 2022.

The new-look Big 12 will have no shortage of star power, especially at the quarterback position. Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Tyler Shough (Texas Tech), Chandler Morris (TCU), Will Howard (Kansas State), and Jalon Daniels (Kansas) will all receive plenty of preseason attention.

Now that the schedule has been released, what are the key takeaways, tidbits and things to know for the 2023 Big 12 season?

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Big 12 schedule.

Big 12 Football: What to Know About the 2023 Schedule

No Week Zero games

Big 12 fans will need to wait until September to see their teams take the field for the first time, as none of the programs are scheduled to play during Week Zero (the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 26).

High-profile non-conference matchups

Things get hot right out of the gate when Deion Sanders makes his debut as head coach for Colorado when his Buffaloes travel to TCU on Sept. 2. On that same day, West Virginia will travel to Happy Valley to take on a Penn State squad that has legitimate national title aspirations.

In Week 2 on Sept 9., Baylor will host defending Pac-12 champion Utah, who will be quarterbacked by Cameron Rising – one of the household names heading into the 2023 college football season. We'll also see UCF travel to Boise State, Texas travel to Alabama, and Texas Tech host Oregon that weekend.

On Sept 16., BYU and Kansas State will invade SEC country to face off with Arkansas and Missouri respectively.

Only West Virginia plays two Power 5 teams in the non-conference. UCF plays none.

The Mountaineers will play Penn State and Pittsburgh within the first two weeks of the season. No other Big 12 team will play non-conference games against two Power 5 teams. UCF dodged the Power 5 completely in their non-conference schedule. The Knights will open with Kent State, Boise State, and FCS Villanova.

New kids on the Big 12 block

The additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will make the Big 12 super-sized, at least for one season. The Cougars are joining a conference after years as an Independent but it can be argued it's not as big of a jump for them as it is for the trio of former American Athletic Conference (AAC) members. So what awaits the four newcomers?

Houston gets a head start in conference play when the Cougars face TCU on Sept. 16. The other "rookies" open Big 12 play on Sept. 23. Cincinnati will host Oklahoma while BYU (Kansas) and UCF (Kansas State) will both be on the road.

BYU's not-so-warm welcome

The Cougars have faced their fair share of Power 5 competition during their time as an Independent so hopefully they are ready for the challenging introduction to the Big 12 that awaits them. After playing Cincinnati at home on Sept. 29, BYU will have its bye week. From there it's seven straight conference games, beginning with a trio of Texas-based teams (at TCU, vs. Texas Tech, at Texas) and ending with back-to-back matchups against Oklahoma (home) and Oklahoma State (away). The Cougars are the only newcomer that has to play both the Longhorns and Sooners this season. And if that wasn't enough, BYU opens its November slate by making the nearly 2,000-mile trek to Morgantown to play West Virginia. At least the Cougars were spared a trip to Orlando (2,319 miles) to face UCF.

Texas plays a brutal road slate

Speaking of rough roads, the Longhorns will play six teams away from Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium this year. Those teams are (in order): Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma (in Dallas), Houston, TCU, and Iowa State. The ironic trip to Tuscaloosa aside, visits to Waco, Fort Worth and Ames don't exactly set the stage for a potential cushy Big 12 farewell. Then again, if this is Texas' swan song, there's no doubt the Bears, Horned Frogs and Cyclones would love nothing more than to send the Longhorns off with plenty of Ls. Steve Sarkisian's team does have the benefit of playing most of its games relatively close to home. The Horns leave the state of Texas just twice in the regular season.

Red River Showdown set for Oct. 7

Even with a forthcoming conference change, at least there's some solace in knowing that the Red River Showdown will continue. The latest installment of one of college football's greatest rivalries will take place on Oct. 7 in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. This game will signal the end of the first half of the season for both Oklahoma and Texas with the two teams on bye the week after and at home the week prior (Sooners hosting Iowa State, Longhorns playing Kansas). Hyping up this game is never a problem, especially for the two schools and their fan bases, but there should be extra motivation for Oklahoma this season after getting embarrassed 49-0 by Texas the last time the archrivals met.

Bedlam's swan song?

If Oklahoma and Texas do end up leaving after this season, it could mean the last edition of Bedlam for the foreseeable future. It's already been said publicly that the annual rivalry game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will come to an end when the Sooners depart for the SEC. If that gets moved up to 2024, that means the final matchup will take place on Nov. 11 in Norman. OU got back in the win column last season with a 28-13 victory in Stillwater and holds a commanding overall lead (91-19-7) but that would just make a victory this time around that much sweeter for the Cowboys.

TCU takes a turn as the hunted...

The Horned Frogs went undefeated during the regular season, including a 9-0 run through the Big 12. So this year, TCU will be the one with the target on its back. That will especially be the case in November. The Horned Frogs will finish out the regular season at Texas Tech, vs. Texas, vs. Baylor, and at Oklahoma. TCU beat the first three teams by 10 points or fewer, including a nail-biting 29-28 victory in Waco against the Bears. And even though the Horned Frogs demolished the Sooners by 31 points (55-24), keep in mind that this time the game is in Norman. And don't forget, this could (emphasis on could) be the last time TCU plays Oklahoma or Texas for a while too.

... but also gets another crack at Kansas State

A rematch of the most recent Big 12 Championship Game will take place on Oct. 21. It will happen on the Wildcats' home turf and also will be prior to both teams' bye. Both teams will look vastly different due to graduations, early NFL departures, and transfers but that won't impact TCU's motivation to exact some payback for the 31-28 overtime loss this past December.

Matchups that will be missed

The Big 12 is super-sized for the 2023 season with 14 teams. Even with a nine-game conference schedule that means that each team misses four. A complete breakdown can be found below but the new-look league also means that fans will be denied several pairings they are used to seeing and often look forward to.

The team most affected by the new setup is Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are the only charter member that plays all four of the newcomers. The flip side of this means that Pokes will NOT play Baylor, TCU, Texas, or Texas Tech this season.

Additionally, Oklahoma won't face Baylor, Kansas State or Texas Tech. Texas misses Oklahoma State and West Virginia. The Mountaineers also won't play either of the Sunflower State teams in 2023 while the Red Raiders will bypass both Sooner State squads.

The biggest beneficiaries are the newcomers. BYU and Cincinnati both take on Oklahoma in Norman but will host Oklahoma State. UCF reverses those two matchups and also gets Baylor and West Virginia at home. Houston gets TCU and Texas on its turf while facing Baylor and Texas Tech on the road. In fact, the five Texas programs will all play each other so there are some Lone Star State bragging rights on the line in 2023.

Conference championship game returns to Arlington

For the seventh straight season, the Big 12 season will come to an end in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This year's Big 12 Championship Game will be played on Dec. 2. The house that Jerry Jones built has actually hosted the conference's title game the last eight times it has been played. This stretch includes 2009 and '10 (when it was known as Cowboys Stadium), the last two years before the game had to be discontinued because the Big 12 didn't have enough teams to qualify. It was brought back in 2017 and will remain in AT&T Stadium until at least 2025.

How fitting would it be if Oklahoma and Texas wound up playing each other this December and that was officially their final game as Big 12 members? Ticket brokers and TV executives would no doubt love it, but what about the conference leaders and the other schools? Too soon to think about?

Opponents missed for 2023

— Written by J.P. Scott, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. His work has appeared on SI.com, FoxSports.com, Yahoo! SBNation and Bleacher Report. He is a three-time FWAA writing contest award winner. Follow him on Twitter @TheJPScott .