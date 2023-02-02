ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

BRENHAM, Texas (WHNT) – As children, sugary cereals were a go-to for the most important meal of the day. Now, Blue Bell Creameries is giving customers an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast!

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Blue Bell will release their newest limited flavor, I ❤ Cereal. The fruity-cereal-flavored ice cream is mixed with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.

“What better way to start your day than with an ice cream inspired by cereal,” said Carl Breed, Blue Bell’s general sales manager. “It is a great combination of two popular foods. Our new I ❤ Cereal is a mixture of vanilla ice cream to represent the milk, and fruity cereal pieces just like you would enjoy in your bowl for breakfast.”

The new flavor follows the recent return of the highly requested Tin Roof flavor, which is vanilla ice cream with chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in dark chocolate.

I ❤ Cereal will be available beginning Saturday, Feb. 4, in the pint-size while supplies last.

