Watch: Pedro Pascal confronts a clicker in 'SNL' promo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NBC is teasing a new episode of Saturday Night Live featuring Pedro Pascal .

Pedro Pascal will host Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

The network shared a promo for this week's episode of the late-night sketch comedy series Wednesday.

Pascal, an actor known for Game of Thrones , The Mandalorian and The Last of Us , will host the show for the first time Saturday.

The teaser shows Pascal fail to make a good impression on the SNL set after he nearly takes out a clicker, a zombie-like creature from The Last of Us , that turns out to be a new cast member.

Pedro Pascal is here (and he's not alone) pic.twitter.com/zqiqKbgNbD — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 1, 2023

NBC also shared photos of Pascal attending a read-through for the episode.

Read-thru with Pedro Pascal! pic.twitter.com/JsLNYAfbSs — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2023

This week's episode of SNL airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST and will feature Coldplay as the musical guest.

Pascal plays Joel Miller on The Last of Us , which airs Sundays on HBO. He will reprise Din Djarin, aka Mando, in Season 3 of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian , which shared a poster featuring Mando and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, this week.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com