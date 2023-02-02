Read full article on original website
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in MichiganKristen WaltersWyoming, MI
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Sand Sculptures at Holland, Michigan
Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30-35 mph at Wednesday with temperatures in the low 30s. The cold air moved in for Thursday with temps. falling to 10-15. The wind turned to the north, then back to the southwest and picked up as temps. rose back to the low 30s. Last night (Sat. night), the temperature rose to 40 at the Holland weather station and we had a gust to 40 mph from the southwest.
Puppy from the Humane Society of West Michigan could be your next fur-ever friend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to add a new member to your family, the Humane Society of West Michigan might have what you're looking for. Meet Elroy, a four-month-old Terrier-Pit Bull mix. Elroy is very adaptable at this point but he will need training because he is...
New cannabis shop opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — NOXX and cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies have opened a store at 330 Ann St. NW. The 3,000-square-foot store houses products from Cookies and other cannabis brands, and features murals, artwork and more, according to a press release. The store’s official grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28.
Grand Action will develop site around planned amphitheater
Plans for a 12,000-seat amphitheater near downtown Grand Rapids continue to move forward, with the Kent County-Grand Rapids Convention/Arena Authority and Grand Action 2.0 on Friday agreeing how to develop the area around it.
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
The Unicorn Tavern inspired by its owners' children, bringing Belgian-style food to the lakeshore
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A new restaurant opens in Grand Haven on Saturday, bringing with it a European flair and a strong emphasis on family. Garry and Kristal Boyd have had the idea for The Unicorn Tavern for a long time. "It came up on our first date," remembers...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Righteous Cuisine serves fusion of Mexican and BBQ dishes
GRAND HAVEN, MI -- Righteous Cuisine has been a local favorite to grab a hearty lunch or dinner with a Mexican and BBQ twist since first opening as a food truck. Owner Matthew Varley started up the business in 2011, inviting locals to try his unique creations at a time when the food truck scene was just beginning to attract West Michigan residents.
Holland On Ice Is Coming!
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 2, 2023) –The coolest event on the Lakeshore is coming to Downtown Holland this weekend! As part of the all-new Holland on Ice event on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, visitors are invited to head to Downtown Holland to witness the nation’s best professional ice carvers at work as they transform over 10,000 pounds of ice into incredible works of art! Holland on Ice is proudly hosted by Downtown Holland inpartnership with the Holland Area Visitors Bureau and with in-kind support from the Courtyard Marriott.
MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room
A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
$12M marina with rare ‘super yacht’ slips coming to Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A new $12 million Muskegon Lake marina on which construction is about to begin will be one of very few in Michigan able to accommodate “super yachts.”. The 233-slip marina that is part of Adelaide Pointe will have several 80- to 100-foot slips and one 150-foot slip, according to developer Ryan Leestma.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
Muskegon 'misfits' create new, unique entertainment space downtown
Socibowl is the latest entrepreneurial project taken on by the owners of Pigeon Hill Brewing Company and the Brewer's Lounge Taproom
Agreement to develop property near Grand Rapids amphitheater approved by arena board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The public authority leading the charge to build a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater in Grand Rapids approved an agreement Friday with a private group to explore development opportunities on land adjacent to the proposed venue. In addition, officials said they hope to have the amphitheater open...
Gentex expanding into Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Technology company Gentex, which is Ottawa County's largest employer, has announced it's expanding into the Madison Square neighborhood of Grand Rapids. Company spokesperson Craig Piersma tells WOOD-TV that it's getting harder to find quality workers who want to commute to the lakeshore. "We know that, with...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
The First Organization for Black Women in Kent County – Grand Rapids Study Club
Every day this month, you will be able to learn about the great achievements of our ancestors who paved the way for the Black community of Grand Rapids. The first Black History Fact is about the Grand Rapids Study Club. The Grand Rapids Study Club began meeting in 1901 and...
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
