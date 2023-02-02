Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
Related
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott & Many More To Deliver Special Hip Hop 50 Grammys Performance
Los Angeles, CA - Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and many more are among a star-studded cast of performers set to take the stage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. LL COOL J will play host for the celebratory segment while legendary Roots drummer...
Every Rapper Nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award
We are a roughly a week way before the 2023 Grammy Awards, and hip-hop is represented in several categories at this year's annual telecast. Leading the pack in the rap and major categories is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his brilliant tune, "The Heart Part 5."
Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch
It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
musictimes.com
Quavo Grammys 2023: Rapper Making BIG Comeback Months After Takeoff’s Death
Quavo has remained silent over the past few months after his Takeoff's death, but it appears that the musician is making a big comeback this month in honor of his good pal. According to Uproxx, the 1/3 of Migos will be one of the performers at this weekend's highly-anticipated Grammy Awards during the show's "In Memoriam" segment. The rapper is expected to perform his tribute song "Without You" together with Maverick City Music, a gospel band.
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for Having Her Kids’ Birthday Parties in Travis Scott’s Astroworld Theme
Kylie Jenner is facing backlash from fans after she shared photos of birthday parties for her kids Stormi and Aire that were in the theme of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. On Wednesday (Feb. 2), Kylie Jenner hopped on her Instagram Story and shared snaps from Stormi's 5th birthday party,...
Who Will Be Performing at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards?
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are set to kick off on Sunday evening (Feb. 5) live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Hosted for the third consecutive year by former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, the Grammys will feature music’s biggest stars, including Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder, Luke Combs, LL Cool J, Bonnie Raitt, and more.
Jay-Z to Perform at 2023 Grammys After Rocky History
Jay-Z is officially set to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards live in Los Angeles. On Friday (Feb. 3), the Recording Academy hit up Twitter to announce that Jay-Z will take the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony taking place at the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.
Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Song at 2023 Grammy Awards
Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" has won Best Rap Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards today. On Sunday (Feb. 5), during a pre-Grammy Awards ceremony, Kendrick Lamar won Best Rap Song for "The Heart Part 5," from his fantastic 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. K-Dot beat...
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled
Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys, where he is nominated for five awards and his wife Beyoncé could break the record for most all-time wins. A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the rap superstar will participate in a performance of “God Did,” Jay-Z’s collaboration with DJ Khaled that is nominated for three awards, including song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance. John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Fridayy are also featured on the track.More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah, Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly and More Attend Spotify's Best New Artist Party Ahead...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lil Baby, Method Man, Big Boi, Lil Wayne, and Missy Elliott headline all-star lineup for the Grammys’ 50th anniversary of hip hop
“I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie. To the hip hip hop. You don’t stop the rock.” What do you know about that? This crew does, and it includes Lil Baby, Method Man, Big Boi, Lil Wayne, and Missy Elliott at the 50th anniversary of hip-hop for the Grammys.
Ol’ Dirty Bastard Drops Debut Single ‘Brooklyn Zoo’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 2, 1995: Today is the 28th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan member Ol' Dirty Bastard dropping his first single, "Brooklyn Zoo," from his debut solo album, Return to the 36th Chambers: The Dirty Version, on Elektra Records. The 17-song collection features the late ODB's sporadicly infectious rap style and marked his ascension from Wu-Tang Clan founder to solo MC.
Juice Wrld’s Last Album in the Works, Lil Bibby Says
Two years after the release of Juice Wrld's posthumous album, Fighting Demons, Lil Bibby has announced that a final Juice project is in the works. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Lil Bibby, CEO and founder of Grade A Productions, the label Juice Wrld was signed to in partnership with Interscope Records, jumped on his Instagram account to announce that he's working on the final posthumous album for Juice. The mogul shared a video of the late Chicago rapper in happier times, dancing in the studio.
thesource.com
Beyoncé, Future, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla & More Among Nominees for 2023 GRAMMYs
The nominations for 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more. The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna. “God Did”...
Lil Wayne Drops Rebirth Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 2, 2010: Thirteen years ago, on this day, Lil Wayne dropped his experimental rock album, Rebirth, on Cash Money Records. The New Orleans rapper and Young Money patriarch was serious about putting out a rock album at the time. Tunechi's...
Expectations high at the 2023 Grammys for Beyoncé and hip-hop’s 50th anniversary
History could be made, a precedent could be set, and surprise performances could pop off at any moment the 2023 annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5. Comic icon Trevor Noah will host the 65th Grammy Awards, for the third consecutive year. Before...
JayDaYoungan, 2KBaby, Afroman and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
Just like that, the first new music Friday of February is here and this week, we have fresh new drops from various corners of the rap game. A late Lousiana-bred rhymer puts out his first posthumous project since his tragic passing last year, a rap-crooner repping Louisville, Ky. drops his second project in just over a month, a veteran spitter unleashes a new EP and more.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Thinks He Has a Disease of Putting Out Too Much Music
YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems to think that his consistent way of rapidly putting out new music is actually a disease. On Wednesday (Feb 1.), YoungBoy Never Broke Again was featured in a cover story published by Billboard. Over the course of the in-depth interview, the often introverted rhymer spoke candidly on the current state of his rap career, the ramifications of his past legal troubles and the types of things he's looking to accomplish in the future.
Stevie Wonder to perform at the Grammy Awards
Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton have been booked to perform together at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.
XXL Mag
25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 0