University Park, TX

Video: Purple Knights cruise past Curtis for sizeable district lead, 78-56

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Turner Duncan hit four threes among his 24 points as St. Augustine won 78-56 over John Curtis in a home game Friday night at St. Mary’s Academy. Yes, a home game at St. Mary’s Academy. The Purple Knights are overcoming adversity during their gym renovation, and their head coach could not be prouder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
St. Mary Parish men charged in connection with string of Terrebonne Parish burglaries

HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Two men from St. Mary Parish were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said. Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick and Gregory Payne Jr., 19 of Patterson, have been charged along with Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

