KIMT
Highway 52 collision injures one driver in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One driver is hurt after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Olmsted County. It happened around 1:16 pm Friday near mile marker 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Lauren Elizabeth Mathaus, 21 of Lake Elmo, and Cindy Romero Boettcher, 43 of Preston, were both driving north when their vehicles collided.
Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
KIMT
Woman, 32, was 4 times over the legal limit when arrested at Rochester elementary school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman was four times over the legal BAC limit when her car became stuck in a snowbank at an elementary school this week. Jennifer Hanson was arrested for third-degree DUI Monday at 3 p.m. at Bonner Elementary. Deputies were called and found a driver passed...
KIMT
Man who almost ran over two Austin police officers is going to prison
AUSTIN, Minn. - Getting caught sleeping in a car leads to a prison sentence for a St. Paul man. Elijah Denton II, 29, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree drug possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and driving after revocation.
KIMT
Not guilty plea for Rochester break-in where over $80,000 was stolen
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of stealing over $80,000 from a Rochester business is pleading not guilty. Richard Lee Holston, 44 of St. Paul, was charged in July 2022 with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and felony theft. Rochester police say Holston is one of three individuals who robbed a store in northwest Rocheter on November 4, 2021. Court documents state $80,200 in cash, a truck title, check books, a death certificate, and a company safe were stolen during the burglary.
KIMT
One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County
BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning. The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff Reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Equipment was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of Fourth Street South on Friday, Jan. 27. Information on the equipment taken is pending. Vehicle accident. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on...
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Charged with Two Different Counts After Swinging Metal Bat at Police Officer
(KWNO)- A Winona man has been arrested on two different counts of assault after Winona Police Officers responded to a check welfare call on the 1000 block of Glen Echo Rd yesterday at 1:42 p.m. Officers responded to the scene where they were told from the reporting part that a...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident
(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
KIMT
City, county officials say site of mobile home fire has complicated recent history
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The trailer park where a mobile home burned down early Friday is in the process of closing down. The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home unit at Bob’s Trailer Park, located at 1915 Marion Road SE. The Rochester Fire Department is investigating how the fire started. The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are discussing preventative measures and enforcement of fire hazards with park ownership and management. No one was inside the unit when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.
Fire at Winjum’s Shady Acres Resort in Faribault
The Faribault Fire Department received a call late this morning from Winjum’s Resort in Faribault from a caller saying that they went into the restaurant and it appeared that there had been a fire sometime overnight. They added that the fire was out and that they wanted the fire department to come and look at it.
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville family asking for community’s help after accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville family is asking for the communities help after an accident earlier this month changed their lives forever. A little over two weeks ago, it was just a typical day of carpentry work for 60-year-old Casey Rieck. He was building a roof for a business in Altura. But while on the roof, he slipped, and now his family is trying to hold it together.
KIMT
Rochester non-profit gets $40,000 grant
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Otto Bremer Trust is giving $40,000 to the Collider Foundation. “The entire Collider Board and I are so appreciative of the support of the Otto Bremer Trust. Through this support, Collider will be able to do more to help grow and support Rochester's emerging business creators in their dreams of starting their own business,” says Traci Downs, Board Chair of Collider Foundation.
KAAL-TV
Rochester couple accused of cashing $125K in checks from vulnerable relative’s banking account
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester couple are accused of writing themselves more than $125,000 in checks from an elderly relative’s account in a single year. Colleen Marie Siverling-Keigher, 35, and Corey Jonathon Keigher, 33, each face two charges of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult–uses/manages or takes property for benefit of someone else.
Governor Walz Appoints New Dodge County Judge
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz has picked a successor for a retiring local judge. Walz has chosen Debra Groehler to serve as a District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District covering southeastern Minnesota. She will be replacing Judge Jodi Williamson at the Dodge County Courthouse in Mantorville.
Huge List of Amazing Rochester Restaurants from A to Z
One of the silliest arguments couples have is deciding where to eat. In Minnesota, it is even worse because everyone is trying to be nice with our answers and so we do the whole back and forth of "No, you pick." Half an hour later you are still giving the other person a chance to make up their mind as you are still sitting on your couch as your stomach is growling.
