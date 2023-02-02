ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami New Times

Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

GroundUp Music Festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for three days of diverse music. Unlike other festivals, GroundUp gives the artists on its lineup the opportunity to share their sound with audiences, regardless of genre. This year's event features performances by guitarist Isaiah Sharkey, Australian musician Nai Palm, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham, Mexican indie artist Silvana Estrada, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, and more. And, keeping the festival's tradition alive, jam band Snarky Puppy will perform through the weekend. Friday through Sunday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; groundupmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $130 to $875 via gumf.tixr.com. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
fb101.com

New & Notable at the 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Vizcaya asks public to find couple pictured in roll of film left behind

MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media search is underway for the couple pictured in a roll of film left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Hundreds of photo shoots take place every year at the iconic venue, but museum officials are hoping someone can expose the people who posed for a special set of pictures.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police unveil new cruiser in honor of Black History Month

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police unveiled a brand-new police car in honor of Black History Month. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales were on hand at Thursday afternoon’s unveiling, as they came together to remember and honor history. “This is a beautiful collaboration...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood

Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Mayfair Grill launches the best new brunch in Coconut Grove

After more than two years in the making, the iconic Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Coconut Grove is back and better than ever following an extensive transformation — complete with two new food and beverage concepts, Mayfair Grill and Sipsip, by local favorite Lost Boy & Co. The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited

MIAMI -  Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
MIAMI, FL
Observer Newspaper Online

| February, 2023

If you have lived in Deerfield Beach for awhile, you cannot wait for February because it means Pioneer Days is coming. It means a parade down Hillsboro Boulevard and plenty of arts and crafts vendors and entertainment on the beach. This year, the event will take place February 18 and...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

