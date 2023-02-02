ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Police: Stun weapon seized from Wausau elementary student

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

An electric contact stun device was seized from a 10-year-old Wausau child Wednesday at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, according to a news release.

Just after 10 a.m. Feb. 1 another student alerted staff that the child had the device, police said. Staff immediately located the student and seized the device, calling police to assist. Police say the child didn’t threaten or try to harm anyone and the device was retrieved without incident.

Thomas Jefferson is located at 500 Randolph St., Wausau and houses students in grades K-5.

School staff and the Wausau Police Department made contact with the child’s parents, and continues to investigate the circumstances under which the child obtained the device. In addition to school consequences, the child will be referred to Marathon County Department of Social Services – Juvenile Justice, for possessing a weapon on school premises. Any additional consequences and services for the child will be determined by the Department of Social Services, police said.

“We understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for families, your students, school staff, and the broader community,” a Wausau School District and Wausau Police joint statement read. “We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and maintaining an environment where students and staff feel safe is of the highest priority.”

“We would like to continue to encourage our students and school community to report anything that could be considered a threat to school safety. They can turn to a trusted adult and/or law enforcement.”

wearegreenbay.com

WAUSAU, WI
WAUSAU, WI
WAUSAU, WI
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
ANTIGO, WI
WAUSAU, WI
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WAUSAU, WI
